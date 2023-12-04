Sunday TV Ratings: Brits Dominate With Annika, Joanna Lumley And David Attenborough Making Top 10

It was a British takeover last night with the Sunday TV ratings dominated by Annika, Joanna Lumley, David Attenborough, and Shetland making the top 10.

Annika was the most-watched show with 456,000 metro viewers signing up to watch, it was followed by Joanna Lumley with 419,000 metro viewers. Shetland also made the top 10 picking up 317,000 metro views.

Meanwhile, David Attenborough’s Planet Earth on Nine picked up 336,000 metro views and Border Security Australia picked up 331,000 metro views on Seven.

Overall Nine won the night with 29.9 per cent, followed by Seven with 27.5 per cent, the ABC with 19.7 per cent, Network 10 with 14.5 per cent and SBS with 8.4 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 29.9% 27.5% 14.5% 19.7% 8.4%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 739,000 2 NINE NEWS SUNDAY Nine Network 644,000 3 ABC NEWS SUNDAY-EV ABC TV 523,000 4 60 MINUTES Nine Network 485,000 5 ANNIKA-EV ABC TV 456,000 6 JOANNA LUMLEY’S BRITAIN RPT ABC TV 419,000 7 7NEWS SPOTLIGHT-SUMMER Seven Network 388,000 8 DAVID ATTENBOROUGH’S PLANET EARTH III Nine Network 336,000 9 BORDER SECURITY – AUSTRALIA’S FRONT LINE (R) Seven Network 331,000 10 SHETLAND-EV ABC TV 317,000