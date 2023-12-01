Thursday TV Ratings: The Chase Takes The Crown For Entertainment

Don’t underestimate the power of The Chase. The quiz show’s prevalence in the top 10 means it may get overlooked as we put our attention on TV’s more novel offerings.

But Seven continues to deal a very strong punch every day with its offering of The Chase and Seven News.

Seven News was the most-watched show overall last night with 740,000 metro viewers and The Chase had 430,000 metro views.

Despite the dominance in the top 10, Seven was just (and I really mean just) pipped to the post on winning the night by Nine which had 28.8 per cent of views compared to Seven’s 28.7 per cent of views. The ABC came next with 19.2 per cent, followed by Network 10 with 13.9 per cent and SBS with 9.4 per cent.

Elsewhere in the top 10, Nine’s RBT had 427,000 metro views and Bill Bailey’s Wild West Australia had 403,000 metro views.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 28.8% 28.7% 13.9% 19.2% 9.4%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 740,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 730,000 3 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 659,000 4 NINE NEWS Nine Network 659,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 584,000 6 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 497,000 7 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 430,000 8 RBT Nine Network 427,000 9 7.30-EV ABC TV 411,000 10 BILL BAILEY’S WILD WEST AUSTRALIA-EV ABC TV 403,000