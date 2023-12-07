Thursday TV Ratings: Seven’s Big Bash Debuts To Sluggish 318K

We can say summer is officially here with the start of Seven’s cricket coverage last night. However, viewers might still be in football mode, with last night’s Big Bash game between the Brisbane Heat and the Melbourne Stars attracting just 318,000 OzTAM metro viewers.

In fact, more people were interested in Bill Bailey’s Wild West Australia over on the ABC. It managed 383,000.

Seven won the night with 29.6 per cent of all of last night’s eyeballs (all channels). Nine did 26.9 per cent, the ABC had 20.2 per cent, 10 managed 14.9 per cent and SBS did 8.4 per cent.

Seven’s 6pm news bulletin was the most watched show of the night. It managed 690,000 and is arguably concrete evidence that Thursday night TV crowds are either out Christmas shopping or down the pub.

Nine’s 6pm bulletin did 602,000, ACA had 491,000, the ABC’s 7pm news did 443,000 and 7.30 had 358,000.

The Chase managed 404,000 for Seven and was the seventh most watched show of Thursday.

10’s only entrant in last night’s top 20 shows was The Project with 183,000.

Other highlights for Nine included Great Getaways (298,000), Hot Seat (289,000) and a repeat of RPA (220,000).

In the battle for breakfast, Sunrise (195,000) again had Today on toast (180,000).