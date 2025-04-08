Victoria’s Department Of Transport & Planning Joins OMA

The Victoria Department of Transport and Planning (DTP) has joined the Outdoor Media Association (OMA) as its newest member.

DTP brings together key transport, planning, land, precinct, and policy functions within a single department to create thriving, connected communities across Victoria.

As an asset-owner member, DTP represents the property owners of where Out of Home (OOH) advertising structures are located.

Elizabeth McIntyre, CEO of the OMA, said: “Asset owners like DTP, play a crucial role in the growth of the Out of Home industry. Their diverse expertise will enhance our collective strength and amplify our voice as the leading representative body for the OOH sector. With initiatives like MOVE launching in the coming months and our ongoing investment in audience measurement, we’re creating significant value for our members and contributing to the industry’s expansion.”

A Department of Transport and Planning spokesperson added: “Out of Home plays an important role in supporting councils with infrastructure, maintenance, and cleaning. By joining the OMA, we look forward to engaging with industry leaders and contributing to the ongoing development of the sector and our communities.”

OMA members gain access to world-leading data and research, collaborative industry campaigns, advocacy, government representation, audience measurement tools and networking opportunities – all designed to elevate the OOH sector and drive its collective success.

Last month, the OMA welcomed three new members, TechMedia, Locus Outdoor, and Just Look Media, further expanding the breadth and diversity of expertise of its membership base.