Victoria University Launches ‘Uniquely You’ Brand Platform Via Noisy Beast

Victoria University has launched the next phase in its student-centric brand platform ‘Uniquely You’, featuring a TVC to be released Victoria-wide and a new web presence telling the stories of VU’s diverse student body.

Developed by Melbourne-based creative agency, Noisy Beast, the platform celebrates the individuality of each VU student, whilst highlighting the university’s unique and award-winning education offering, the VU Block Model.

The first of its kind in Australia, the VU Block Model has students learn one subject at a time over four weeks in small workshop style classes. With a particular focus on a wraparound first year college experience giving additional support to students, it has proven success with strong academic and Quality Indicators for Learning and Teaching (QILT) Student Experience Survey (SES) results.

In the recently released 2023 QILT SES, VU was rated number one in Victoria across four areas, educational experience as a whole, skills development, per engagement and teaching quality – VU’s best ever results.

VU chief marketing and experience officer David Llewellyn said this phase of the campaign is truly student-centric, highlighting VU’s differentiated offer to other universities. The media approach is audience-led with a sharp focus on cinema and streaming services, where the data says prospective students are a key audience.

“We want people thinking about university to see VU as a place that is welcoming and supportive – that we recognise each person’s unique abilities and potential. We create an environment students can be themselves, we look beyond their scores and focus more on what makes them who they are,” Llewellyn said.

“By having our students tell their individual stories, audiences will see and hear first hand the positive experiences they have had at VU, and they successes we are helping them achieve.”

In 2023 & 2024, VU saw strong year on year increases on commencing enrolments, placing VU in the top group of universities Nationally for growth – a testament to VU’s focus on student experience and successful first phase of the Uniquely You platform.

“No One Sees You Like VU is the story of one student, but it’s also the story of a university that believes in authentically connecting with their lived experiences, right down to the point of using them as the faces of this campaign,” said Noisy Beast creative director, Murray Bransgrove.

The campaign is rolling out across streaming services, cinema and digital channels and targets both prospective TAFE and higher education students.