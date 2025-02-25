Unlock The Power Of Family Co-Viewing With DreamWorks!

In this article, DreamWorks taps into how brands can use family co-viewing as an opportunity to engage and connect with audiences while sparking joy and connection.

Cherished moments of togetherness regularly take place when families enjoy the shared experience of watching great stories on screen. And, sometimes, those connections are made even more meaningful when the character of an unlikely hero is the protagonist. Who do we mean? Well, Po from Kung Fu Panda and Hiccup from How to Train Your Dragon – two unlikely heroes who defy the odds, whether it’s Po mastering kung fu to become the Dragon Warrior or Hiccup forging a life-changing bond with a dragon, proving that greatness can come from the most unexpected places.

These characters – alongside many other characters from the DreamWorks universe – are not your typical superheroes; they’re flawed, funny, and wonderfully relatable. They remind us that true heroism isn’t about perfection but instead about resilience, heart and embracing a little bit of chaos. Much like family life itself, it’s these qualities that make these characters – and their stories – so endearing and unforgettable. That’s why DreamWorks content doesn’t just entertain – it unites. The DreamWorks channel is a trusted touchpoint for parents, reinforcing the joy of co-viewing.

Shared Laughs, Stronger Bonds: The Power of Co-Viewing

TV co-viewing has the potential to strengthen family bonds, especially when parents engage with the storylines, discuss plot twists or laugh along with the jokes that their kids find funny. In a world where digital devices can pull family members in different directions, sitting down together to watch Kung Fu Panda, Trolls, Boss Baby, or How to Train Your Dragon can create special moments of togetherness. These shared experiences – whether it’s cheering on Po as he fumbles his way to greatness or rooting for Toothless’ unlikely triumph – help build lasting memories.

Co-viewing is more than passive entertainment. It sparks conversation, laughter and even debate. Importantly, it’s through these moments – whether it’s a laugh-out-loud scene or a heartfelt “wow, we saw that together” moment – that brands have a unique opportunity to become part of a family’s connectivity.

What Does Unlocking the Power of Family Mean for Brands?

It means tapping into the magic of shared family moments. As audiences continue to seek content that fosters connection, family-first programming delivers both cultural impact and commercial opportunities. For media buyers and brands looking to cut through, aligning with premium co-viewing content offers an authentic way to connect with audiences in a clutter-free, emotionally rich environment – and an environment where storytelling and togetherness take centre stage.

Through its world-renowned movie heritage, DreamWorks has long been creating shared family moments; the DreamWorks TV channel builds on that by bringing those beloved heroes into the living room, seamlessly connecting big-screen nostalgia with the daily routine of engaging with the small-screen routine. DreamWorks’ family-first programming offers a unique proposition for advertisers and media partners alike as they aim to reach an engaged, multi-generational audience and to cut through in a competitive market.

This powerful family connection has already attracted brands like Universal Studios Singapore and Resorts World Sentosa, VTech and more, all of whom have partnered with the DreamWorks channel to create meaningful, multi-platform campaigns. These collaborations extended beyond TV, leveraging the reach and influence of the Empire Family, an Australian family with a popular YouTube presence. By featuring teenage stars Prezley and Charli, who resonate strongly with younger audiences, DreamWorks delivered campaigns that deepened audience engagement, blending authenticity with aspiration.

Looking ahead to 2025, there are even more opportunities for brands to unlock the power of family with DreamWorks, from influencer activations to mall events, and movie tie-ins. DreamWorks offers a trusted, fun and safe environment for brands seeking to create memorable, family-friendly campaigns that drive impact on and off-screen.

So, let’s unlock the power of family together. Connect with [email protected] at Foxtel Media for partnership opportunities.