TV Ratings Weekend Wrap: Olympics & NRL Dominate Huge Weekend Of Sport

The Olympics once again dominated the ratings over the weekend, with the 7-9 p.m. session coming in on top for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night, each day sitting above 3.8 million in total TV national reach.

On Friday night, it was all about Swimming, as both the men and women took to the pool for their respective heats. In rowing, Jess Morrison and Annabelle McIntrye delivered a Bronze medal for Australia. Meanwhile, the doubles pairing of Ebden and Peers catapulted Australia into the tennis finals.

The later session (9-11:30 pm) was more disappointing for the Aussies, with Spain dominating us in the Women’s 3×3 Basketball, India knocking the men’s Hockey team out of the competition, and Greece defeating Australia in the Basketball group phase. However, it was our night in Water Polo, dominating Canada ten points to seven in the preliminary round.

The NRL had a huge night for the Nine Network as well, accumulating a total TV national reach of 2,061,000. A tight showdown between the Roosters and the Dolphins saw the Roosters pull out ahead by just one try. The AFL took a bit of a ratings hit, falling behind the NRL to achieve a total TV national reach of 1,623,000.

Friday 2nd August

On Saturday night, once again, the Olympics dominated, with the 7-9 p.m. session achieving a total TV national reach of 4,215,000.

The session kicked off three Aussies vying for gold in the Men’s Cycling Road Race. Sadly the boys fell short with our highest placing at 15th. More disappointment followed with the Men’s Eight Rowing Finals ending in a last place finish for Australia.

The night picked up as Ebden and Peers took home Australia’s first Tennis Gold since 1996.

The Paris Encore session also had a win, with Aussies tuning in to see the replays of Cam McEvoy and Kaylee McKeown’s epic gold medal wins from the early hours of the morning.

The AFL came in slightly higher than the night before, achieving a total TV national reach of 1,790,000.

Saturday 3rd August

Last, it was all eyes on Paris, with the night session (7-9 pm) achieving not just the highest total TV national reach of the night but of the entire weekend. Aussie’s ran, jumped and hurdled their way through the heats.

For those who are just plain sick of sport, Dancing With The Stars did the numbers, achieving a total TV national reach of 1,876,000. Audiences were rocked by a double elimination round that saw MasterChef Australia star Julie Goodwin and athlete Nova Peris sent home.

“I can’t win everything in life,” Goodwin joked upon her elimination. “I’ve had an absolute ball, and it’s been fun. And I’ve lived my dream”.

“Look, I’m so sad not to be dancing for the next few weeks,” Peris said. It’s just been a magical experience. It’s hard to put into words. I will carry myself differently out into the world from here,” she added.

Sunday 4th August