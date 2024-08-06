TV Ratings (05/08/2024): Win Or Lose, Aussies Tune In For Olympic Coverage

Olympics coverage dominated ratings for the tenth night in a row last night, proving gold for the Nine Network.

Once again, the 7-9 p.m. session took the top spot, achieving a total TV national reach of 4,721,000.

The action kicked off at 7:06pm for the Aussies, as Sarah Carli took to the 400-metre hurdles track heats in a second-chance run at the finals. She shot off to a phenomenal start but fell short in the last hundred metres, coming in fourth place, just narrowly missing a shot at finals glory.

There was more disappointment as the session went on, with Ellie Beer coming in fifth place in the 400m heats, missing out on a chance at finals, and Breiana Whitehead finishing 9th in the Women’s Kite Sailing.

Jumping into the second-night session (9-11:30pm), the Aussies looked like they were facing a disappointing night ahead. The men’s Water Polo team lost 14 points to 13 to Japan in the preliminary rounds and we were later beaten again by Japan in the Men’s round of 16 Table Tennis.

Things took a turn right around 11 pm, however, when Noemie Fox, sister of Jess Fox, got a win in the Women’s Kayak Cross Quarter Final, later smashing it in the semi-finals and taking home gold in the early hours of this morning.

