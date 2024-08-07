TV Ratings (06/08/2024): Nine Revels In Olympic Glory

Another day has passed when no other networks can compete with the Olympics coverage.

In an email to staff this morning, Nine CEO Mike Sneesby took time to acknowledge the massive effort across Nine to deliver what he referred to as “the best and broadest coverage of an Olympic Games that Australians have ever seen”.

“The dedication and commitment of every Nine team member involved in preparing for the Games and now covering the Games for our audiences is inspiring. You have worked as a team, overcoming many challenges and time zones to deliver world-class coverage on our unrivalled Television, Publishing, Streaming, and Radio platforms,” he wrote.

“While our Aussie athletes are turning it on in Paris, making our nation proud and breaking records, you are setting a new standard for Olympic coverage”.

“These results show we are delivering for our loyal Australian audiences and our advertising partners like never before,” Sneesby said.

Last night’s coverage started with the afternoon session, which had a total TV national reach of 2,766,000. The timeslot kicked off with the Men’s Kayak Four heats, which saw the Aussies pull back midway through their rest, settling for a comfortable third place and securing a quarter-final slot.

The first night session (7-9 pm) topped the ratings as usual with a total TV national reach of 4,804,000. The Women’s Park Skateboarding Prelims got underway with Cairns-based Arisa Trew skated her way into the finals with some remarkable scores. Manly-based Ruby Trew – who is surprisingly not related to Arisa – skated her heart out but sadly fell short of a final qualification.

Securing her place in finals, Arisa took to the park again in the early hours of this morning securing a gold medal win for Australia – an event that is sure to be watched in highlights throughout the day.

The second-night session (9-11:30pm) also had a successful run, with a total TV national reach of 3,768,000, as the Aussies took on Serbia on the basketball courts. Despite an epic start to the game, the Aussies let their guard down and lost 95 points to 90.

This session also saw the Men’s Kayak Four return to the water for the quarter-finals. By dominating the competition, the quartet secured a first-place finish and a spot in the semi-finals.