TV Ratings (9/9/24): Jesse & Paige Leave The Block In Emotional Episode

Last night, The Block drove Nine numbers high again, as viewers watched Jesse and Paige leave the show in an emotional episode. The news raked in a Total TV National Reach of 2,111,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 1,153,000.

Jesse and Paige made the difficult decision to leave the show, leaving fellow contestants devestated. It came after a heated argument between the two on the Friday prior, which was overheard by fellow Blockheads, Courtney and Grant in House 2.

The tension escalated to the point where the show’s executive producer wondered whether to intervene. He told the pair to make a choice – things couldn’t go on as they had been.

After some tough conversations with Scott Cam, the couple came to a mutual decision to leave, largely due to Paige’s struggles with her mental health. Jesse and Paige personally informed each team, offering their farewells with a final group hug.

Their departure left everyone emotional, particularly Kylie, who was devastated by their absence.

Amid the news, the contestants faced the challenge of tackling one of the key rooms in the competition — the main bedroom and walk-in wardrobe. Kylie and Brad, who narrowly missed out on winning the previous week, received positive feedback. Despite being in a strong position, Kylie chose to hold on to their bonus penguin, determined to play it strategically in the future.

Seven aired the launch of My Kitchen Rules, raking in a Total TV National Reach of 1,654,000.

This year’s My Kitchen Rules announced its exciting line up of contestants, with celebrity chefs Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge once again teaming up as co-host.

Over on 10, The Amazing Race: Celebrity launched, raking in a Total TV National Reach of 1,435,000.