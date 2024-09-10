NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (9/9/24): Jesse & Paige Leave The Block In Emotional Episode

Fredrika Stigell
Fredrika Stigell
2 Min Read

Last night, The Block drove Nine numbers high again, as viewers watched Jesse and Paige leave the show in an emotional episode. The news raked in a Total TV National Reach of 2,111,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 1,153,000.

Jesse and Paige made the difficult decision to leave the show, leaving fellow contestants devestated. It came after a heated argument between the two on the Friday prior, which was overheard by fellow Blockheads, Courtney and Grant in House 2.

The tension escalated to the point where the show’s executive producer wondered whether to intervene. He told the pair to make a choice – things couldn’t go on as they had been.

After some tough conversations with Scott Cam, the couple came to a mutual decision to leave, largely due to Paige’s struggles with her mental health. Jesse and Paige personally informed each team, offering their farewells with a final group hug.

Their departure left everyone emotional, particularly Kylie, who was devastated by their absence.

Amid the news, the contestants faced the challenge of tackling one of the key rooms in the competition — the main bedroom and walk-in wardrobe. Kylie and Brad, who narrowly missed out on winning the previous week, received positive feedback. Despite being in a strong position, Kylie chose to hold on to their bonus penguin, determined to play it strategically in the future.

Seven aired the launch of My Kitchen Rules, raking in a Total TV National Reach of 1,654,000.

This year’s My Kitchen Rules announced its exciting line up of contestants, with celebrity chefs Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge once again teaming up as co-host.

Over on 10, The Amazing Race: Celebrity launched, raking in a Total TV National Reach of 1,435,000.

Related posts:

  1. TV Ratings (03/09/2024): Are The Block’s Jesse & Paige On Their Way Out?
  2. TV Ratings (8/9/24): A Battle Against Time On The Block Does The Numbers For Nine
  3. TV Ratings (02/09/2024): Bizarre Design Choices Leave Blockheads Scratching Their Heads
  4. TV Ratings (04/09/2024): The Block Turns MasterChef With Huge Prize At Stake
TAGGED: , ,
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts.

Latest News

B&T’s Agency Scorecard: Mindshare
B&T’s Agency Scorecard: Hatched
Ben Baker, managing director - APAC, Vistar Media.
Vistar Academy Expands To APAC
Nev Hasan, Foxtel Media CSO.
Foxtel Media Integrates Viewing Data Into Mediaocean To Boost Campaign Strategy & Trading
Register Lost your password?