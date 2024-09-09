TV Ratings (8/9/24): A Battle Against Time On The Block Does The Numbers For Nine

The Block continued to do the numbers for Nine, raking in a Total TV National Reach of 2,413,000.

The Blockheads are only 24 hours away from delivering their second guest bedroom and there is still lots to do, including wishing Grant a happy birthday!

“Grant is turning 50,” Courtney says of her newly 30-year-old husband.

To celebrate, Scotty organised a round of mini golf, but Houses 1 and 4 are skipping it to deliver their rooms on time.

Some interesting fashion choices were made, think ‘fishy shoes’…

After a chaotic week, Jesse and Paige delievered their girls’ bedroom for a total cost of $14,333.

Shaynna gasped as she entered the space, while Marty couldn’t stop grinning.

“How cute is this!” he said.

The judges thought the colour palette was “absolutely superb”.

“Gelato colours and ice cream drips and everything cute,” said Darren.

“The greens, the pink with the metal of the brass and the scalloping – everything works really beautifully”.

Closely following behind The Block, Seven’s The Voice’s final night of the blind auditions saw a 2,221,000 Total TV National Reach.

Kate and LeAnn went head-to-head to win the final artists for their teams.

Over on Channel 10, Hunted Sun brought in a Total TV National reach of 1,003,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 583,000.