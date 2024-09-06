NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (5/9/24): Socceroos Bahrain Embarrassment Beats The Paralympics

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
2 Min Read
The controversial red card incident.

More than 600,000 people tuned in to Channel 10 to watch the Socceroos’ 0-1 defeat at the hands of minnows Bahrain in the World Cup Qualifiers. 

Leicester City’s Harry Souttar scored an own goal in the 89th minute after Portsmouth’s Kusini Yengi was given his marching orders a little more than 20 minutes prior. Australia dominated possession, controlling more than 70 per cent of the ball, amassing more than twice as many passes as Bahrain and racking up 11 shots — but only four of which were on goal. Bahrain’s only had a single shot on goal.

The 25,000-strong crowd in Queensland were left stunned, in what has been branded one of the worst nights in Socceroos’ history.

Meanwhile, Nine’s two Paralympics shows drew reaches of 603,000 and 599,000, with average audiences of 172,000 and 203,000.

Over on Channel Seven, some 2.6 million tuned in to watch its AFL coverage, with an average audience of 773,000.

Nine’s NRL coverage drew a total TV reach of 1.5 million, with an average audience just shy of 550,000.

Seven’s The Chase was the top entertainment show, bringing in a total TV reach of 1.27 million and an average audience of 633,000. Nine’s top entertainment show was Tipping Point with a reach of 1.24 million and an average audience of 636,000

A repeat of Hard Quiz and an ep of George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces performed well for the ABC, with reaches of 591,000 and 581,000, respectively. Average audiences stood at 329,000 and 246,000, respectively.

Related posts:

  1. TV Ratings (01/09/2024): Jesse & Paige Finally Find Their Groove, Wowing The Judges With Main Ensuite
  2. TV Ratings (02/09/2024): Bizarre Design Choices Leave Blockheads Scratching Their Heads
  3. TV Ratings (03/09/2024): Are The Block’s Jesse & Paige On Their Way Out?
  4. TV Ratings (04/09/2024): The Block Turns MasterChef With Huge Prize At Stake
TAGGED:
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

“Art Should Serve A Purpose, Whether Selling A Product Or Liberating Your Country”: What Marketers Can Learn From Art Nouveau Icon Alphonse Mucha
Elon Musk Golden Gate Bridge
Marketers Are Ditching Elon Musk’s X In Droves, But Their Investment Plans Are At Odds With Consumers – Kantar Study
“The Luckiest Unlucky Thing To Ever Happen To Me”: Sunrise Host Shares Emotional Cancer Diagnosis
Hamilton & Horgs: ‘OMG Restructure Promises To ‘Supercharge’ Marketing & New Biz In More Centralised Approach’
Register Lost your password?