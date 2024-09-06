TV Ratings (5/9/24): Socceroos Bahrain Embarrassment Beats The Paralympics

More than 600,000 people tuned in to Channel 10 to watch the Socceroos’ 0-1 defeat at the hands of minnows Bahrain in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Leicester City’s Harry Souttar scored an own goal in the 89th minute after Portsmouth’s Kusini Yengi was given his marching orders a little more than 20 minutes prior. Australia dominated possession, controlling more than 70 per cent of the ball, amassing more than twice as many passes as Bahrain and racking up 11 shots — but only four of which were on goal. Bahrain’s only had a single shot on goal.

The 25,000-strong crowd in Queensland were left stunned, in what has been branded one of the worst nights in Socceroos’ history.

Meanwhile, Nine’s two Paralympics shows drew reaches of 603,000 and 599,000, with average audiences of 172,000 and 203,000.

Over on Channel Seven, some 2.6 million tuned in to watch its AFL coverage, with an average audience of 773,000.

Nine’s NRL coverage drew a total TV reach of 1.5 million, with an average audience just shy of 550,000.

Seven’s The Chase was the top entertainment show, bringing in a total TV reach of 1.27 million and an average audience of 633,000. Nine’s top entertainment show was Tipping Point with a reach of 1.24 million and an average audience of 636,000

A repeat of Hard Quiz and an ep of George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces performed well for the ABC, with reaches of 591,000 and 581,000, respectively. Average audiences stood at 329,000 and 246,000, respectively.