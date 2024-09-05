TV Ratings (04/09/2024): The Block Turns MasterChef With Huge Prize At Stake

As usual, The Block did the numbers last night as the episode took a very unexpected twist, raking in a total TV national reach of 1,745,000.

The episode took a strange turn as the couples stepped off the building site and onto a boat in a competition to catch the biggest load of fish, with a $100,000 Bar Crusher boat on the line.

“It’s one of the biggest prizes ever, if not the biggest prize,” Scotty teased. “It’s… my Bar Crusher over there.”

Ricky and Hadyn, who are regulars on the water, confessed that it was the “most tense fishing trip of all time, for sure,”. But all the pressure paid off with the boys catch coming in at the heaviest and winning by a massive 100 points.

But nothing is ever that easy. “The numbers went on the blackboard way too quick and way too easily, it did almost feel like too easy to win,” the boys said.

And then Scotty dropped a bomb… with the second half of the challenge turning the show into a very Masterchef-esque experience. Scotty told the teams that they would have to clean and cook up their fish and the winner would be chosen by a blind taste test.

While most couples took the time to prepare extravagant dishes, the boys kept it basic, cooking up a classic fish and chips that may not have been terribly aesthetically pleasing but reportedly tasted fantastic.

“There’s a focus on the fish, which is really what it is all about,” Shelley praised.

Ultimately, the boys came out ahead, shocking the judges and themselves, who were in total disbelief. “The boys are back, baby!” they cheered upon the announcement.

With all the action, there was little sign of the Jesse and Paige drama from the night before, except for a few kitchen spats. It is expected to all come to a head on Sunday night with viewers undoubtedly delivering another ratings win for Nine.

Over on 10, it was Thank God You’re Here that did the numbers, securing a total TV national reach of 1,123,000. Urzila Carlson, Aaron Chen, Luke McGregor and Gillian Cosgriff all took their turns going through the blue door in an episode full of hilarity.