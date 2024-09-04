TV Ratings (03/09/2024): Are The Block’s Jesse & Paige On Their Way Out?

The Block dominated ratings again last night as Jesse and Paige fueled the flames of rumours suggesting they will depart the show early.

After a series of unfortunate events and late orders that led to furniture not being available, Jesse volunteered for the five-hour-long trip to the store that had the items in stock. Did he just want to get away from Paige for a few hours? We will leave that decision to you.

When he returned to the building site, the pressure of the day became too much for the pair, and their battle ignited once more. Paige vented to Jesse that she couldn’t keep doing this for another two months and made a worrying confession to him about potentially leaving the program.

“I don’t feel like I belong here. You make me feel that way, and others make me feel that way,” she said.

“Quitting is not an option now,” Jesse told her.

“Says who?” she replied.

As the pair fought, the other couples discussed how they had frequently overheard the pair engage in heated battles that would quickly dissipate and then reignite again without warning.

Whether Paige and Jesse will, in fact, leave the show remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: tonight’s episode is sure to do the numbers for Nine as it did last night. The episode raked in a total TV national reach of 1,947,000 and ranking in first among the non-news programs.

Over on Seven, it was The Voice that did the numbers, raking in a total TV national reach of 1,790,000, and the latest round of contestants fought for a turned chair in the blind auditions.