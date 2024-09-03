TV Ratings (02/09/2024): Bizarre Design Choices Leave Blockheads Scratching Their Heads

The Block was the big ratings winner for the night once again, coming in first place among the non-news programs with a total TV national reach of 1,922,000 for the Nine Network.

Domain’s Open Inspections got underway and every couple was asking exactly the same thing… why does anyone need such a big shower?

Kristen and Mimi have been winning big since the series got underway but in main en-suite week, the judges weren’t the biggest fan of their “useless shower” as Marty called it.

So, as the open inspections commenced, the other couples were eager to check out what all the fuss was about. Jesse and Paige agreed with the judges. “Why is it there?” Paige questioned.

“They could have done a bath and double shower, and they still would have had a massive shower,” said Grant.

While the judges have notoriously hated Kylie and Brad’s dark aesthetic, the other couples couldn’t disagree more. “How is this not up there?” Paige asked.

However, viewers were left questioning what they were thinking when the couple revealed they were marketing their house to a “slightly older family that has older children, ” so they decided not to turn any of their five bedrooms into a kids’ room.

During the walkthrough, judge Marty and Domain property expert Alice Stolz were shocked by the revelation. “I’m not suggesting you have to have a nursery, but I do just think you need to think of a family of some description,” Stolz said, referencing that the average buyer on Phillip Island is between 25 and 54 – and over half of them have kids.

Marty agreed: “If you don’t do bunks, you could really segment your market and tighten it right down. Because a lot of the people that buy this, they will put it on Airbnb,” he said.

Over on Ten it was Have You Been Paying Attention? that did the numbers. Guest host Ed Kavalee and special guest quizmaster Kim Garth put Anne Edmonds, Tony Martin, Lizzy Hoo, Ray O’Leary and Sam Pang through their paces in the episode that raked in a total TV national reach of 1,293,000.