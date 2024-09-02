NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (01/09/2024): Jesse & Paige Finally Find Their Groove, Wowing The Judges With Main Ensuite

The Block dominated the ratings last night, coming in at the number one spot ahead of both Nine and Seven News as the couples battled the clock in a race to the main-ensuite bedroom reveals. 

After a week full of disappointment, Jesse and Paige finally managed to finish a bathroom.  “Oh, I’m so proud of them,” Shaynna said as she stepped into the bathroom declaring it a “showstopper”.

Darren says Jesse and Paige's main en suite is 'chic and sophisticated'. Photo: Nine

Marty also loved the ensuite, calling it “sophisticated, fresh and finished to perfection” and declaring that it “ticks all the boxes for a buyer”.

Darren, who had been worried about the couple’s direction, called the bathroom “chic and sophisticated”. “If they continue this style throughout the house, it’s going to be a really big success,” he said.

The Voice came in third behind The Block and Nine News but still managed to come in ahead of Seven News with a total TV national reach of 2,171,000. Annie Jones’ unique rendition of Holding Out For A Hero wowed the judges and turned Adam, Kate and Guy’s chairs.

After much debate between the judges, the 16-year-old from Melbourne eventually landed on Team Adam.

For those not enamoured by the world of reality television and competition programs, it was all about the Paralympics with the first night session raking in a total TV national reach of 1,482,000.

With the country still reeling off one of the most successful Paralympic days in Australia’s history – winning ten medals across para-swimming, para-rowing, para-cycling and para-athletics – the country tuned in for a fresh dose of inspiration.

Weekend In Ratings

