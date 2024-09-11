TV Ratings (10/9/24): The Block Welcomes Youngest Ever Couple, Replacing Jesse & Paige

After Monday night’s emotional episode of The Block that saw Jesse and Paige leave due to mental health struggles, Aussies tuned in suspensefully to last night’s episode that welcomed the show’s youngest ever couple, Maddy and Charlotte.

The episode raked in a Total TV National Reach of 1,927,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 1,044,000 for Nine.

In a Block first, a new couple joined the show five weeks into filming to continue the build on House 1. They got the call, dropped everything, and moved to Phillip Island in a matter of days.

The youngest team to ever compete on The Block, sisters from Sydney, Maddy (24) and Charlotte (22), are up for the challenge.

“Since we can remember we’ve grown up watching The Block with our family, and as kids we dreamed about maybe one day being contestants,” said Maddy and Charlotte. “We feel very grateful for the opportunity”.

They may be the youngest team in the history of the show, but they are also among the most experienced contestants when it comes to renovations.

While working in accounting and multiple odd jobs, such as babysitting, tutoring, shifts at McDonald’s, and piano teaching, they realised their real passion was for renovating and saved their hard-earned cash to put towards the purchase of a fixer-upper, a shack in Newcastle, when they were 21 and 19 respectively.

Over on Seven, Home and Away raked in a Total TV National Reach of 1,314,000.

After Cash tried to give Eden’s engagement ring back to her, Home and Away fans couldn’t help but poke fun at one aspect of the dramatic scene.

Cash decided to swing by Salt recently, and figured it was a great time to stop Eden in the middle of her shift.

“The tables can wait,” he said gravely. He gave back her engagement ring.

When Eden asked what she was supposed to do with the ring, and Cash replied she could keep it or sell it, she stormed out.

“You know what, boss? I think I’m going to go home,” she said.

Despite the iconic behaviour of just telling your new boss who is also your ex-fiancé to shove it, Home and Away fans can’t help but make fun of the situation given it’s not the first time Eden has just decided to up and leave work.

“The amount of times she just walks out of work,” said one person on social media. “No consideration for the other staff making them pick up her slack”.

“She’s such a drama queen,” said another viewer. “Once again just walks out of the work. Wish she’d go”.

Over on 10, The Amazing Race: Celebrity brought in a Total TV National Reach of 1,167,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 572,000.