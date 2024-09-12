TV Ratings (11/9/24): New Block Duo Maddy & Charlotte Reveal “Secret Weapon”

Last night, The Block hosts Shelley Craft and Scotty Cam paid a visit to the contestants and met the new pair Maddy and Charlotte.

The episode raked in a Total TV National Reach of 1,872,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 987,000 for Nine.

The Block hosts soon learned that Maddy and Charlotte had a “very big secret weapon” to share.

“I want to know what mid-20-somethings can drop their lives, jump on a plane, and start renovating within a day,” said Shelley.

“Well, we actually work for ourselves,” said Maddy. “We flip properties”.

Shelley was lost for words.

“This is crazy,” said Shelley.

The sisters have renovated four properties since leaving high school (three currently in progress), but “not to the extreme of The Block”.

Over on Seven, Home and Away raked in a Total TV National Reach of 1,311,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 862,000.

Over on channel 10, Thank God You’re Here welcomed Tommy Little to walk through the blue door to an unknown situation.

The episode raked in a Total TV National Reach of 1,136,00 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 596,000.