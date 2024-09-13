NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (12/9/24): Home And Away & The Chase See Seven Top The Entertainment Pile

Seven’s Home and Away and The Chase were the top-performing entertainment shows last night, drawing total TV reaches of 1.387 million and 1.251 million, respectively. 

The shows drew average audiences of 743,000 and 599,000, respectively.

Over on Nine, Tipping Point pulled a strong crowd, too. It had a total TV reach of some 1.226 million, with an average audience of 647,000.

On 10, Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly and Gogglebox were the top performers. Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly garnered a total TV reach of 956,000 and an average audience of 414,000 while Gogglebox pulled in 944,000 and 535,000.

Nine’s NRLW coverage performed well, too. It had a total TV reach of  1.1 million and an average audience of 234,000.

