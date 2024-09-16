TV Ratings (15/9/24): The Block Tops Sunday As Maddy & Charlotte Billed As Winning Material

Following a streak for The Block with high viewership numbers, last night the show ranked #1, raking in a Total TV National Reach of 2,446,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 1,343,000.

Amid an emotional goodbye to one team, welcoming a brand new pair, handing out two prizes at challenges, and catching up with Block royalty Ronnie and Georgia, a lot has been happening on the show.

In episode 20, Scotty welcomed the newest pair, sisters Maddy and Charlotte to HQ for the first time.

The pair summed up their first week as “crazy and overwhelming”.

Despite only arriving on Wednesday, and with plenty of problems along the way, they’ve delivered a complete main bedroom and walk-in wardrobe costing $22,537.

Upon entering, Darren Palmer immediately dubbed the room “fresh”.

“We’ve got two people who started on Wednesday and they’ve got this?! This is insane, wow!” said Shaynna Blaze.

Shaynna loved their choice of “crushed linen” curtains, which Charlotte said may just look crushed because they forgot to iron them.

“From what I’m seeing now, Maddy and Charlotte could be a real contender to take out this competition,” said Marty.

“They’ve been here three days and you’re givingthem that call?” said Blaze.

“Well look at it, they’ve done this in three days!” he responded.

Seven’s The Voice also brought in big numbers, reaching a Total TV National Reach of 2,230,000.

Back after a week, the episode saw contestants competing in The Battles.

The Amazing Race: Celebrity Sun over on Channel 10 saw a Total TV National Reach of 1,080,000.