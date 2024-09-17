TV Ratings (16/9/24): My Kitchen Rules Hot On The Block’s Heels

Nine’s The Block remained the top entertainment show last night, with a cheating scandal engulfing the show after Foreman Dan discovered that Grant massively over-ordered plasterboard, a major breach of the show’s rules.

While Grant insisted it was an accident, Dan said that we would have to chat to Scotty and figure out a consequence for the cheating. Dan told Grant that he “looks at authority like it’s nothing”.

“If that’s the case, if we’re going to be punished, do you mind if we go for a wander and see who has more,” Grant responded, trying to throw the other teams under the bus.

Heady stuff indeed.

In fact, nearly two million tuned in to see this high-stakes plasterboard drama unfold, with The Block attracting a reach of 1.97 million an average audience of 1.076 million and a BVOD average of 162,000.

Meanwhile, Seven’s My Kitchen Rules brought in a reach of 1.62 million an average audience of 858,000 and a BVOD average of 73,000.

Over on 10, Have You Been Paying Attention? was its top performer, drawing a reach of 1.23 million an average audience of 772,000 and a BVOD average of 33,000.

The ABC Four Corners investigation into Sydney’s criminal underworld performed well, drawing a reach of 1.021 million an average audience of 615,000 and a BVOD average of 21,000.