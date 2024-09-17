NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (16/9/24): My Kitchen Rules Hot On The Block’s Heels

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
2 Min Read

Nine’s The Block remained the top entertainment show last night, with a cheating scandal engulfing the show after Foreman Dan discovered that Grant massively over-ordered plasterboard, a major breach of the show’s rules.

While Grant insisted it was an accident, Dan said that we would have to chat to Scotty and figure out a consequence for the cheating. Dan told Grant that he “looks at authority like it’s nothing”.

“If that’s the case, if we’re going to be punished, do you mind if we go for a wander and see who has more,” Grant responded, trying to throw the other teams under the bus.

Heady stuff indeed.

In fact, nearly two million tuned in to see this high-stakes plasterboard drama unfold, with The Block attracting a reach of 1.97 million an average audience of 1.076 million and a BVOD average of 162,000.

Meanwhile, Seven’s My Kitchen Rules brought in a reach of 1.62 million an average audience of 858,000 and a BVOD average of 73,000.

Over on 10, Have You Been Paying Attention? was its top performer, drawing a reach of 1.23 million an average audience of 772,000 and a BVOD average of 33,000.

The ABC Four Corners investigation into Sydney’s criminal underworld performed well, drawing a reach of 1.021 million an average audience of 615,000 and a BVOD average of 21,000.

Related posts:

  1. TV Ratings (12/9/24): Home And Away & The Chase See Seven Top The Entertainment Pile
  2. ACM Names Scott McCullough As Commercial Director, Agri Division & Unveils Senior Appointments
  3. Media Buyers: Connect Is ‘A Big Win’ For Paramount But Questions About Pricing, Flexibility & Long Tail Remain
  4. Hwei Loke To Head Prime Video Australia & New Zealand
TAGGED:
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

Mia Freedman, Mamamia co-founder.
Mamamia Launches Content Planning Tool, Gen Z Brand & Expands Work, Birth, Divorce & Health Content
Jack Vaughan.
Vale Jack Vaughan: “Uncompromising In His Pursuit Of Great Communications”
Hwei Loke, head of Prime Video Australia and New Zealand.
Hwei Loke To Head Prime Video Australia & New Zealand
B&T’s Agency Scorecard: Spark Foundry
Register Lost your password?