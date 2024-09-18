TV Ratings (17/09/2024): My Kitchen Rules Contestants Slammed For Serving ‘Wet Cardboard’ As The Block Wins Tuesday 

Seven’s cooking reality series ratings are up week-on-week even if the standard of cooking tanked.

Nines’s blockheads continue to do the business as the program won prime time Tuesday.

An average audience just shy of 1.1 million viewers tuned in to watch an irate Zak describe a building site as a “f****** brothel”, express his disgust at feeling like a “glorified labourer” and offer a non-apology to Charlotte for his tone of voice.

The Block’s was just short of 2 million and it dominated the demos, topping 25054s and 16-39s.

Over on Seven, it was the My Kitchen Rules judges who were less than impressed by what was on offer.

Townsville brother and sister Danny and Sonia set up a pub-inspired restaurant called, The Broasis, and it seems they like their steaks as tough as crocodile hide in far north Queensland.

Ignoring the judge’s advice not to oven cook a filet mignon before searing it, butcher Danny nuked the pricey cut to within an inch of its life.

Manu Feildel ripped into the rubbery result, quipping “I have a piece of wet cardboard on my plate”.

Ten’s top performer was its hit comedy The Cheap Seats, which attracted an average audience of 416,000 viewers and reached 846,000 people, while NCIS RPT has a slightly large reach (850,00) but a lower average audience (139,000).

Here are the top 20 programs on Tuesday night.