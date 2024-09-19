TV Ratings (18/09/2024): Tensions Escalate As The Block Dominates Ratings Once Again

The Block once again dominated the ratings last night, beating out even Nine News with a total TV national reach of 1,941,000.

The intense challenge at the Woolamai Surf Club came to an exciting conclusion, with guest judge Neale Whitaker stepping in to reveal the winners. Ricky and Haydn, Kylie and Brad, and Kyal and Kara emerged victorious, much to the delight of the Woolamai Surf Club, which was thrilled with the final transformations.

Meanwhile, back on The Block, tensions escalated as Maddy and Charlotte faced a major setback in their kitchen build. After a heated disagreement with Zac the day before, their builder walked off the job, leaving the pair scrambling to finish without professional help. They initially hoped Kyal could lend a hand, but he explained that his commitments at home prevented him from taking on additional work.

As the episode unfolded, hosts Scott Cam and Shelley Craft conducted their signature walk-through, inspecting the impressive kitchens the contestants were working on. Both remarked on the high quality of craftsmanship, setting the stage for a challenging week ahead for the judges – Shaynna Blaze, Darren Palmer, and Marty Fox – who will have a difficult task choosing the top team.

In another win for the network, Tipping Point was Australia’s No.1 afternoon game show across Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. The program registered a Total TV National Reach of 1.243 million and a Total TV National Audience of 672,000, lifting the timeslot by 54.1 per cent when compared to the same day last year.