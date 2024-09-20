NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (19/09/24): NRLW Does The Numbers To Kick Off Huge Weekend Of Sport

Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards
1 Min Read
Credit NRL.com.au

Kicking off a massive weekend of sport, the NRLW did the numbers last night, raking in a total TV national reach of 997,000.

Hot of an insane start to the season, the Cronulla Sharks have taken a hit over the last few weeks and ultimately succumbed last night to the last-placed Wests Tigers – throwing their shot at finals footy into question.

The Australian and New Zealand Women’s T20 cricket teams also went head to head last night, making a rare appearance in the top 20 with a total TV national reach of 676,000 for the Seven Network.

With a huge weekend of sport ahead, Nine and Seven can expect massive numbers from the NRL and AFL finals series tonight and tomorrow night, the Bledisloe Cup on Saturday and the first NBL game to be shown on free-to-air in a decade airing on Ten this weekend.

Ultimately, it was Home & Away that won the night among the non-news programs, raking in a total TV national reach of 1,396,000.

Related posts:

  1. TV Ratings (17/09/2024): My Kitchen Rules Contestants Slammed For Serving ‘Wet Cardboard’ As The Block Wins Tuesday 
  2. Paul Gallen Challenges Johnathan Thurston To “Show His QLD Spirit” With Epic Finals Footy Bet
  3. TV Ratings (12/9/24): Home And Away & The Chase See Seven Top The Entertainment Pile
  4. TV Ratings (15/9/24): The Block Tops Sunday As Maddy & Charlotte Billed As Winning Material
TAGGED: , , , ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

Outside Adland: Andy Rovenko Of DDB’s Pandemic-Inspired Photography Odyssey
Publicis Groupe Bolsters Commerce Media Offering With Mars United Acquisition
L-R: Madison Lawler, strategy lead, SQUAD by Mamamia; Jessica Anderson, group agency sales manager, Mamamia.
Mamamia Upfront Reveal “Exciting” Future With Gen Z Plan But Questions Remain Around Content Planning Tool
Authenticity & Diverse Audiences: Indie Publishers Showcase Advertising Opportunities At Independents Day Event
Register Lost your password?