TV Ratings (19/09/24): NRLW Does The Numbers To Kick Off Huge Weekend Of Sport

Kicking off a massive weekend of sport, the NRLW did the numbers last night, raking in a total TV national reach of 997,000.

Hot of an insane start to the season, the Cronulla Sharks have taken a hit over the last few weeks and ultimately succumbed last night to the last-placed Wests Tigers – throwing their shot at finals footy into question.

The Australian and New Zealand Women’s T20 cricket teams also went head to head last night, making a rare appearance in the top 20 with a total TV national reach of 676,000 for the Seven Network.

With a huge weekend of sport ahead, Nine and Seven can expect massive numbers from the NRL and AFL finals series tonight and tomorrow night, the Bledisloe Cup on Saturday and the first NBL game to be shown on free-to-air in a decade airing on Ten this weekend.

Ultimately, it was Home & Away that won the night among the non-news programs, raking in a total TV national reach of 1,396,000.