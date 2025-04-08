NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (7/4/25): Drama Peaks In MAFS Season Finale & Australian Idol Crowns 2025 Winner

4 Min Read
An appropriate reaction to last night's MAFS episode.
An appropriate reaction to last night's MAFS episode.

Following last night’s first part of the MAFS reunion finale, Monday night saw the continuation of the drama and shock revelations, as contestants were confronted with footage showing their actions during the past three months. The drama kept on giving, and so did the numbers, delivering a Total TV National Reach of 2,899,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 1,829,000 for Nine.

It sees MAFS finishing a phenomenal -if volatile- run on Nine. Over its 40 episodes featuring 13 matched couples, the show never lost a Ratings battle and lead the charge for Nine’s weekly revenue.

Following the shocking confirmation that Jacqui and Clint are now a confirmed couple and Rhi and Jeff are still together, the producers rolled in a TV and replayed old footage while filming everyone’s reactions.

The episode showed the MAFS freaks reacting to the footage footage that the rest of the nation has already witnessed.

Over on Seven, Australian Idol crowned its winner for 2025. After two big nights filled with competitive performances and special guests, Monday night’s episode saw Iilysh Retallick, Marshall Hamburger, and Gisella Colletti going head-to-head in the nail-biting grand finale.

Marshall Hamburger received the most votes, taking the season 10 winning place. The 19-year-old received $100,000 in prize money and an exclusive recording package with Hive Sound Studios.

The season finale siphoned a Total TV National Reach of 1,847,000 and a Total TV National Average of 1,074,000.

Over on Channel 10, Australian Survivor raked in a Total TV National Reach of 1,040,000.

During the MAFS reunion finale, Adrian wasted no time in dobbing on Awhina for telling everyone he couldn’t spell.

“She said my business sucks and I can’t spell!” he said.

In retaliation, Awhina dobbed Adrian in for texting Sierah.

“Adrian sends me a string of text messages from Sierah – it was just a barrage of messages [saying], ‘I f**king hate Awhina and her tacky weave’,” she recalled.

Adding fuel to the fire, clips of Adrian and Sierah secretly flirting were aired. Awhina became so distraught her weave almost fell out.

“This is insane,” Jamie commented, in her capacity as official sideline commentator.

Everyone laughed at how Jacqui relocated to Clint’s Tasmanian mansion just two weeks after dumping Ryan.

Ryan began raising suspicions about when exactly Jacqui struck up a romance with Clint.

“You started the beginning of the relationship when you were still married to me!” he yelled.

He revealed that Jacqui called Clint at 3 am one morning and that she later promised Ryan there was nothing to worry about.

Producers, in all their glory, decided to play the video of Jacqui trying to hook up with her backup husband.

“If you want to give me your number, I’ll be out of this experiment in 10 days,” she said in the clip.

Audible gasps were heard from the room of MAFS freak.

Jacqui’s reaction, however, is to start fake crying.

We have no doubt the drama will continue on socials.

Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

