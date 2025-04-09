TV Ratings (8/4/25): A Flat Night For Entertainment As Dutton & Albo Debate Moves Nothing Forwards

Reader, this won’t be a vintage TV ratings update.

Nine’s MAFS has (sort of) finished now, with its finale encore placing 21st and pulling in a total TV reach of 656,000, an average audience of 253,000 and a BVOD average of 16,000.

Tipping Point, meanwhile, another Nine show, was the top-performing entertainment show, with a total TV reach of 1.46 million an average of 792,000 and a BVOD average of 67,000.

Seven’s The Chase was its top-rating show with a reach of 1.34 million, an average of 645,000 and a BVOD average of 42,000.

Ten’s The Dog House was its top-performing entertainment show with a reach of 936,000, an average of 396,000 and a BVOD average of 15,000.

You won’t, however, see the debate between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton on the list as it was broadcast on Sky News.

Albo won the first election debate, convincing 44 out of the 100 undecided voters present in the audience that he was the man for the job. Dutton convinced 35 of the independently selected voters and the remaining 21 were undecided. The forum was moderated by Sky News chief anchor Kieran Gilbert.