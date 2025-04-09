NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (8/4/25): A Flat Night For Entertainment As Dutton & Albo Debate Moves Nothing Forwards

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
1 Min Read
Credit: Sky News.

Reader, this won’t be a vintage TV ratings update. 

Nine’s MAFS has (sort of) finished now, with its finale encore placing 21st and pulling in a total TV reach of 656,000, an average audience of 253,000 and a BVOD average of 16,000.

Tipping Point, meanwhile, another Nine show, was the top-performing entertainment show, with a total TV reach of 1.46 million an average of 792,000 and a BVOD average of 67,000.

Seven’s The Chase was its top-rating show with a reach of 1.34 million, an average of 645,000 and a BVOD average of 42,000.

Ten’s The Dog House was its top-performing entertainment show with a reach of 936,000, an average of 396,000 and a BVOD average of 15,000.

You won’t, however, see the debate between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton on the list as it was broadcast on Sky News.

Albo won the first election debate, convincing 44 out of the 100 undecided voters present in the audience that he was the man for the job. Dutton convinced 35 of the independently selected voters and the remaining 21 were undecided. The forum was moderated by Sky News chief anchor Kieran Gilbert.

Related posts:

  1. TV Ratings (02/03/2025): News, 1% Club Helps Seven Win Wednesday
  2. TV Ratings (03/04/2025): AFL Edges Out NRL In Thursday Night Ratings Battle As Collingwood Crushes Carlton & Raiders Stun Sharks
  3. TV Ratings (06/04/2025): Love, Lies & Rabid Hyenas – MAFS Reunion Descends Into Chaos
  4. Inside The New Election Playbook: How Chinese Influencers Are Reaching Voters Mainstream Politics Can’t
TAGGED: ,
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

Making Waves: How SailGP Redefined Racing & Sports Sponsorship
Specsavers Dials Up The Gags In New OOH Targeting Comedy Festival-Goers Via TBWA\Melbourne
“We’ve Got Lots Of Work To Do”: Sunita Gloster AM Calls On Industry’s Super Women As B&T’s Women In Media Awards Return, Presented By Are Media
Marelle Salib Steps Into Kristiaan Kroon’s Shoes With Promotion To Chief Media Partnerships Officer
Register Lost your password?