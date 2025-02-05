TV Ratings (4/2/25) & (3/2/25): MAFS’ Ryan Ranks Jacqui 4th During Photo Ranking Challenge, Promising Her “100% Honesty”

On Monday and Tuesday night, Married at First Sight (MAFS) raked in the numbers for Nine as viewers followed the drama that just kept giving.

In Monday night’s episode six, MAFS fans go to see the long-awaited dinner party between the newly paired couples. It saw a Total TV National Reach of 2,817,000.

Over on Seven, Australian Idol raked in a Total TV National reach of 1,738,000 on Tuesday night.

Channel 10‘s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! raked in a Total TV National reach of 1,119,000.

On Monday night, Seven’s Home and Away saw a 1,377,000 Total TV National reach.

Channel 10’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! once again brought in the numbers, with a Total TV National Reach of 1,096,000, just a short drop compared to Tuesday night.

In episode six of MAFS, one happy couple after another arrives arm-in-arm until Katie enters on her own. She explains the situation about Tim’s “type” and his fixation on not having a spark.

After hearing this, the group is on a war path, but Katie insists she doesn’t want them to grill Tim, pleading for them to go easy on him.

When Tim shows up, Jamie, Dave and Billy ask him how things are going from his point of view, with Tim deflecting and asking them how they are instead.

But then the group turns things back on him, asking him if he’s still open to trying with Katie.

“All I would say is, I feel like I’ve been the one making most of the effort,” he said.

They’re unconvinced by his excuse about not having a “spark” and Katie mentions he also shared with her his “type”.

“I’m just going to shut up,” Tim said.

He shared that he didn’t appreciate that Katie didn’t stick up for him while he was being grilled. “That just betrayed my trust,” he said to her.

As he laments how much more effort he’s been putting in than her, Katie apologises.

Jamie has been watching on and she is fuming at this point.

She excuses herself and Dave from the table to collect her thoughts and take a breather. “Am I the only one seeing what’s going on here? Am I out of my mind, why’s no one reacting?” she said.

In Tuesday night’s episode seven, move-in day was upon us, with the episode raking in a Total TV National reach of 2,704,000.

“I think electronics are really bad for humankind, like people are just dumbing their brains by watching TV,” she said. It’s a very meta statement, said on a TV show watched by people on their TVs.

Once settled in, everyone gossips about the previous night’s events. Jamie is still fuming about Tim’s treatment of Katie, who is currently moving into an apartment alone.

She doesn’t know where Tim is, nor has she heard from him since he stormed out of the Dinner Party, but she hopes he’s going to arrive to try and move forward.

Unfortunately, production has learned that won’t be the case.

“Tim has told us he’s not moving into the apartments and he’s decided to return home to Melbourne,” a crew member tells her.

The episode ends with the infamous photo ranking challenge, which sees contestants rank each other by attractiveness.

Jacqui feels confident about the task and happily ranks Ryan top of her list.

Then it’s Ryan’s turn and he promises to be “100 per cent honest”.

But Jacqui wants to “feel like the most special girl in the world”.

“I’m going to put you third,” he told her.

Then he wonders if he should revise things. Perhaps he should’ve ranked Jacqui fourth, he wonders…

“Sierah to me has a much more attractive face,” he said.

Well, it all went downhill from there.