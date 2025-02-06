TV Ratings (05/02/2025): Adrian’s Moral High Ground Burst By Producer With Receipts As MAFS Confessions Week Continues To Make Or Break Couples

It was a Married At First Sight affair again last night, with the episode picking up a total TV national reach of 2,727,000 and an average of 1,639,000.

At the halfway point of through Confessions Week some couples are thriving and others are barely surviving.

The Photo Ranking Challenge struck again, proving a marital minefield. Meanwhile, this year’s new task, The Ex Files, has already caused its fair share of awkward moments. Jamie and Dave breeze through unscathed, but Awhina and Adrian? Not so much.

When Awhina admits to a youthful indiscretion—a kiss with a stranger—Adrian goes full moral high ground. “There’s no excuse for cheating,” he said, only for a producer to pop his bubble. Turns out Adrian has his own murky relationship history involving a “somewhat” ex. Oops.

Elsewhere, Rhi shakes things up with her Confessions Letter, dropping a bombshell on Jeff: she felt “robbed” of the Married At First Sight experience when she realised she already knew him from her pre-show life. But in a sweet twist, she’s now all in and ready to swap their “platonic friendship pants” for something steamier. “P.S., you need to make the first move,” she teased.

By the end of the episode, Confessions Week has delivered highs, lows, and some grade-A drama. Carina and Paul might be riding their chemistry wave straight to the Final Vows, but for some couples, things look less promising.

Either way, we are confident the drama will continue to do the numbers for Nine!