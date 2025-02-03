TV Ratings (02/02/2025): Groom’s Cousin Shocked At Lack Of “Chemistry & Sexuality” In Hour-Long Relationship

Married At First Sight dominated our screens last night, but, for once, all eyes were on someone other than the bride and groom.

As Morena and Tony excitedly tied the knot, a storm was brewing in the shape of Tony’s cousin Steven!

Steven shocked viewers by announcing that he didn’t believe that there was any “chemistry and sexuality” between the pair… cool it, man, it’s been less than an hour.

Steven openly shared his belief that his 53-year-old cousin had great teeth and hair and would be better suited with someone “potentially around 38-42”. He not so subtly told Tony that he should have been “awarded” someone younger – seriously, where do they find these people?

Thankfully, Tony doesn’t heed his cousin’s slightly disturbing warnings, telling him that he is enjoying getting to know Morena. “Woah, Steve, take it easy, man,” Tony said.

All the drama did the numbers for Nine with a total TV national reach of 2,909,000 and a national average of 1,620,000.

Over on Seven, it was the launch of the 2025 season of Australian Idol that did the numbers with a total TV national reach of 2,256,000 and a national average of 1,030,000. Seven’s director of content, unscripted, Majella Hay, told B&T that Marcia Hines is throwing out the rulebook this season, and Australian Idol may never be the same again.

For years, audiences have known and loved Hines as the wise, nurturing judge—the industry veteran who offered warmth and tough love in equal measure. But this season? She’s the one causing all the drama.

In a plot twist no one saw coming, Hines has decided it’s time to shake things up. Forget Kyle Sandilands’ signature outbursts—this year, it’s Marcia who’s flipping the script, leaving producers, contestants, and even her fellow judges scrambling to keep up.

“I would like to say that it’s only Kyle that goes rogue,” Hay, told B&T. “But even Miss Marcia this year went rogue on us. In fact, she kicks off the whole judges going rogue.”

It’s a side of Hines no one expected to see, and even those behind the scenes were left stunned. “None of us actually thought that Marcia had it in her until it happened,” Hay admitted.

“Watch out for Marcia deciding to go a bit of her own way.”

With judges being given more freedom than ever before, this season has already been dubbed “the season of surprises.” And if Marcia is leading the charge, who knows what’s coming next?