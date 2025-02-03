TV Ratings (02/02/2025): Groom’s Cousin Shocked At Lack Of “Chemistry & Sexuality” In Hour-Long Relationship

Married At First Sight dominated our screens last night, but, for once, all eyes were on someone other than the bride and groom.
As Morena and Tony excitedly tied the knot, a storm was brewing in the shape of Tony’s cousin Steven!
Steven shocked viewers by announcing that he didn’t believe that there was any “chemistry and sexuality” between the pair… cool it, man, it’s been less than an hour.
Steven openly shared his belief that his 53-year-old cousin had great teeth and hair and would be better suited with someone “potentially around 38-42”. He not so subtly told Tony that he should have been “awarded” someone younger – seriously, where do they find these people?
Thankfully, Tony doesn’t heed his cousin’s slightly disturbing warnings, telling him that he is enjoying getting to know Morena. “Woah, Steve, take it easy, man,” Tony said.
All the drama did the numbers for Nine with a total TV national reach of 2,909,000 and a national average of 1,620,000.
Over on Seven, it was the launch of the 2025 season of Australian Idol that did the numbers with a total TV national reach of 2,256,000 and a national average of 1,030,000. Seven’s director of content, unscripted, Majella Hay, told B&T that Marcia Hines is throwing out the rulebook this season, and Australian Idol may never be the same again.
With judges being given more freedom than ever before, this season has already been dubbed “the season of surprises.” And if Marcia is leading the charge, who knows what’s coming next?