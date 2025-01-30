‘None Of Us Thought She Had It In Her’: Marcia Hines Set To Spark Chaos In Australian Idol’s Most Unpredictable Season Yet

Look out, Australia, Marcia Hines is throwing out the rulebook, and Australian Idol may never be the same again.

For years, audiences have known and loved Hines as the wise, nurturing judge—the industry veteran who offered warmth and tough love in equal measure. But this season? She’s the one causing all the drama.

In a plot twist no one saw coming, Hines has decided it’s time to shake things up. Forget Kyle Sandilands’ signature outbursts—this year, it’s Marcia who’s flipping the script, leaving producers, contestants, and even her fellow judges scrambling to keep up.

“I would like to say that it’s only Kyle that goes rogue,” Seven’s director of content, unscripted, Majella Hay, told B&T. “But even Miss Marcia this year went rogue on us. In fact, she kicks off the whole judges going rogue.”

It’s a side of Hines no one expected to see, and even those behind the scenes were left stunned. “None of us actually thought that Marcia had it in her until it happened,” Hay admitted.

“Watch out for Marcia deciding to go a bit of her own way.”

With judges being given more freedom than ever before, this season has already been dubbed “the season of surprises.” And if Marcia is leading the charge, who knows what’s coming next?