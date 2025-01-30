‘None Of Us Thought She Had It In Her’: Marcia Hines Set To Spark Chaos In Australian Idol’s Most Unpredictable Season Yet

With judges being given more freedom than ever before, this season has already been dubbed “the season of surprises.” And if Marcia is leading the charge, who knows what’s coming next?
Australian Idol in 2025
The new season of Australian Idol is here, and with it comes fresh talent, unexpected twists, and some refinements designed to keep audiences engaged. After seeing a 5% growth in viewership last year, reaching 10.8 million people, Seven is doubling down on what makes the show a hit while also pushing the format in new directions.
While Australian Idol has always been about discovering the best vocal talent in the country, this season sees further refinements to the judging process.
Last year, the show introduced a cap of 30 golden tickets, which allowed viewers to connect with standout contestants sooner. This year, that system has been fine-tuned once again, ensuring an even more compelling and competitive selection process.
“We’re refining those things that we know we got right in season two and just making them better again in season three,” Hay said.
But the biggest evolution might be in the judging panel itself. With Marcia Hines, Kyle Sandilands, and Amy Shark now fully settled into their roles, the dynamic between them has shifted, bringing a new level of unpredictability.
“This year, we’ve given them more leverage to break the rules, and they have wanted to do that,” Hay explained.
Beyond the changes to the judging process, this season also promises a more diverse range of performers. While country artists have traditionally dominated Idol, this year’s lineup includes a mix of rap, pop, rock, and even contestants experimenting with modern vocal technologies like auto-tune.
As Australian Idol continues its successful revival, it remains a cornerstone of Seven’s broader entertainment strategy, alongside Dancing with the Stars, The Voice, and My Kitchen Rules.
“We love entertainment here at Seven, and we love shiny floor shows,” Hay said. “They make up a good bulk of our tent poles, and they perform really well for us.”
With live voting driving deeper audience engagement and a format that blends nostalgia with fresh innovation, Australian Idol is proving that it still has plenty to offer.
From surprise contestant performances to a judging panel unafraid to bend the rules, Australian Idol 2025 is shaping up to be one of its most exciting seasons yet. Whether it continues to grow its audience and hold its own against fierce competition remains to be seen, but if the early buzz is any indication, this season is set to deliver some of the best Idol moments yet.
Australian Idol premieres 7.00pm Sunday, 2 February on Channel 7 and 7plus