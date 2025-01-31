NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (30/01/2025): "We Friend-Zoned Each Other" – Bride & Groom Get MAFS Shock Of Their Life

Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards
2 Min Read
Credit - Nine

Rhi and Jeff got the shock of their lives on Married at First Sight last night when they realised—midway through their wedding—that they’d already dated!

As Rhi walked down the aisle, the pair locked eyes in stunned recognition, setting off a wave of gasps and giggles from their guests.

“Oh my God,” Rhi blurted out with a nervous laugh, while Jeff looked equally rattled. The murmurs quickly spread through the crowd, with one of Rhi’s bridesmaids whispering, “Rhi used to see him,” only to be met with a blunt, “Shut up.”

Meanwhile, Jeff’s groomsmen were equally entertained, with one casually dropping, “They’ve slept together a few times,” before another chimed in, “At least he’s not a dud!”

Despite the bombshell reunion, Rhi and Jeff took the surprise in their stride, turning their vows into more of a comedy routine than a heartfelt declaration of love.

Reflecting on their past, she explained, “We dated last year—it kind of just fizzled, we both just went our separate ways,” but added they’d remained mates, even running a half marathon together. Jeff backed her up, sharing, “We met in Melbourne through mutual friends… we both sort of decided we were better off being single. I guess we friend-zoned each other.”

While things seem to be off to a good, albeit awkward start for the couple, the drama in the coming weeks is bound to do the numbers for Nine. Last night’s episode raked in a total TV national reach of 2,407,000 and an average of 1,426,000.

Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

