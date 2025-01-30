TV Ratings (29/01/2024): 35-Year-Old Groom Ditches MAFS In Search Of 25-Year-Old Bride

Married At First Sight in less than a full week in and one groom has already done a runner!

Everything seemed to be great for Elliot and Lauren at their wedding, but things took a dark turn when the couple arrived on their honeymoon.

Before we get too far into what happened, let’s circle back to some of Elliot’s comments before the wedding. “I wouldn’t even entertain a relationship with someone I saw as low class, swearing, trashy – that just disgusts me, so if my wife is super opinionated, judgemental, obnoxious, overly loud, I wouldn’t even finish the ceremony,” he explained – doesn’t Elliot sound like a real catch ladies?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Married At First Sight (@mafs)

Now, while the ceremony went well, Elliot claimed only one day later that he was starting to have second thoughts over the compatibility of the couple, with Lauren only wanting one child and Elliot wanting a large family. He then hit out at her choice of designer handbags and taste for expensive holidays.

“You should be with someone that’s probably, like, 40s. That would be a good dynamic in my opinion. I should be with like…” he told Lauren who promptly cut him off saying: “A 20 year old? Someone who is young and dumb who looks pretty”.

“I said I would commit as far as they respected my non-negotiables. I wanted someone younger than me, like 25. Someone who wants a big family, someone that’s right into exercise like me, not into superficial things,” Eliot said.

“I don’t know if he’s joking or not,” Lauren said in disbelief.

The next morning, he packed his bags and left mid-honeymoon.

With Elliot’s future on the program, and in turn Lauren’s, in doubt, the drama will be sure to do the numbers for Nine over the coming weeks. Last night’s epic exit achieved a total TV national reach of 2,584,000 and a national average of 1,497,000.

Want to learn more about how to win at the Cairns Crocodiles Awards? Sign up for our exclusive event!