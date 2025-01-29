TV Ratings (28/1/25): Neck Tatts, Red Flags & Finding Love: Another Fresh Serve Of Delights & Disappointments From MAFS

Last night, Married at First Sight topped ratings with big numbers for Nine, with a Total TV National Reach of 2,662,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 1,484,000.

Viewers watched as two new weddings took place. First up was Jamie and Dave.

Dave is a tradie and on the reserved side. He’s looking for someone who will bring him out of his shell. There seems to be no one better for this than Jamie. She’s got a huge personality and is looking for someone more stable than what she’s been used to.

She says her ultimate type is “a cross between David Beckham and someone who’s done 20 to life”. Specifically, she’d love a neck tat.

When the pair see each other as Jamie walks down the aisle, love is instantly in the air.

Jamie excitedly yells: “Is that a neck tatt?” before Dave has even turned around to see her walk down the aisle.

“Yes! Sold, sold, sold,” she yelled. Smiles abound in both Dave and Jamie and the whole crowd as the pair read their wedding vows.

Unfortunately for Katie and Tim, their wedding hasn’t lead to quite so much joy.

Katie’s career is thriving, but her love life is not so much and she has a deep fear of rejection.

“I would really like to meet somebody who accepts me for me. I want to find my person,” she said.

She is matched with PE teacher Tim, who has found in previous relationships that “nice guys finish last”.

He wants to prove that wrong and says he is willing to give it his all with whoever he meets at the end of the aisle.

While he claims not to have a usual ‘type,’ he is disappointed when he meets Katie and tells a camera member after the vows just that.

“What the f–k. Katie is totally not what I wanted,” he said.

“I normally go short, petite, blonde or brunette… there’s no attraction, there’s nothing there,” he added.

So much for not having a type.

He does a very poor job at disguising his lack of attraction when he physically recoils away from a hug during their photoshoot.

“That was a little bit humiliating,” Katie said. “I took that as a bit of rejection”.

Over on Seven, Home and Away raked in a Total TV National reach of 1,375,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 883,000.

Fans pointed out a potential spoiler about Tane and Harper’s recent shocking engagement after actress Jessica Redmayne (who plays Harper) was seen recently filming scenes with Nicholas Cartwright (who plays Cash Newman).

“It looks like maybe Harper isn’t so sure herself. It will probably not go ahead knowing Home and Away,” one fan commented, with another agreeing, “I think when it comes to the day he won’t go through with it”.

Many fans think it’s too soon for Tane after the death of his ex-wife Felicity, as well as the fact that he and Harper only got together because she wound up accidentally pregnant with his baby after a one-night stand.

Channel 10 saw I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! rake in a Total TV National reach of 1,220,000.