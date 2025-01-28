TV Ratings (27/1/25): Married At First Sight Returns, Serving Up Fresh Drama That Ends In Love

Last night, Married at First Sight returned with a new season, raking in the numbers for Nine, with a Total TV National Reach of 2,523,000 as fans old and new tuned in.

Relationship experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling join forces with sexologist Alessandra Rampolla once again, introducing the brides and grooms set to say, “I do”.

This year, the singles include a single mother-turned DJ, a self-described ‘male warrior’ and a groom the experts unanimously agree is their pickiest yet.

The very first couple to walk down the aisle was Carina and Paul.

Carina is a bubbly and glamorous 31-year-old who works alongside her large Italian family as a digital marketing manager. As the only one of her siblings unmarried, she’s sick of feeling like the “black sheep” of the family.

“My ideal man would be tall, handsome, really romantic, family-oriented and European, that would be the icing on the cake,” she said.

Bonjour, Paul! Paul loves love but has also experienced betrayal and being cheated on. He’s now ready for commitment again, inspired by his parents’ decades-long marriage.

Carina considers herself an old-school romantic who dreams of a man who picks her up and whisks her away on a mystery date.

That’s exactly how très romantic Paul likes to operate, too.

The wedding ceremony is all smiles, but as the couple make their way down the aisle together a huge bombshell is suddenly dropped.

“I know him,” Carina told a crew member. “Is there another option?”

Carina and Paul had previously been on a date together, after which Paul ghosted her.

Paul apologises to Carina for how things ended between them in the past and says that he considers their meeting again a sign from the universe. He also explains his intention to put in the work now to her parents, which impresses them and most importantly, Carina.

“When I think about that time in my life, I had my walls up, we both weren’t in the right head space and dealing with our past,” she told him.

“But time has passed. You know, we both healed. We’ve worked on ourselves. I definitely have. So I’m good now, no hard feelings”.

In the end, the two are smitten, and we wish them all the best!

Over on Seven, the final match of the BBL saw the Hobart Hurricanes come out on top and dominate ratings.

The match raked in a Total TV National Reach of 2,951,000 and a Total TV National Average audience of 1,083,000 for Seven.

On Channel 10, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! saw a Total TV National Reach of 1,134,000.