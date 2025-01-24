NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (23/01/2025): Sabalenka Dominates ‘Soulmate’ Showdown As Aussie Singles Absence Hits Viewership

Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards
2 Min Read
Aryna Sabalenka & Paula Badosa

Aussies felt the absence of an Australian presence at The Australian Open last night with both night sessions achieving a total TV national reach of over 2 million but only an average of over 900,000 sticking around.

It was the women who took centre stage last night. Paula Badosa could only shake her head and smile as Aryna Sabalenka blasted a winner past her, setting up match point. With a glance to her box, she seemed to ask, “Can you believe this?”

Facing her good friend and world number one in her first Grand Slam semifinal, Badosa had no answers for the onslaught. Sabalenka powered to a 6-4, 6-2 victory, moving within reach of her third straight Australian Open title—a feat last achieved by Martina Hingis.

Post-match, much of the buzz centered on the pair’s close friendship. They’ve famously called each other “soulmates,” a bond tested in the high-stakes clash.

Their bond survived the battle, with plenty of mutual respect shining through amid the competition. True to form, Sabalenka was seen consoling an emotional Badosa after the match.

“She came to say that she played three semifinals before she won a title. She was very proud of my improvement lately, especially with all I’ve been through,” said Badosa. “I’m really happy. If I have to lose against somebody, of course I want to lose against world number one and against Aryna, and I wish her the best.”

 

Related posts:

  1. TV Ratings (20/01/2025): De Minaur’s Mum Steals The Show As He Becomes First Aussie In 10 Years To Make AO Quarter-Finals
  2. TV Ratings (21/1/25): Djokovic Advances To Semi-Finals After Stunning Win Against Alcaraz In Day 10 Of AO
  3. TV Ratings (22/01/2025): De Minaur’s Heartbreaking Defeat Ends Australia’s Singles Title Hopes
  4. “Overrated”: Novak Djokovic Refuses On Court Interview After Nine’s Controversial Comments
TAGGED: , ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

PHD Wins Zurich’s Media In Australia
Myer’s Bold New Era: Loyalty Revamp & Premier Merger Set To Redefine Retail Landscape
Roy Morgan: Woolies & Coles Plummet From Most Trusted To Most Distrusted Brands
Uber Eats & Paw Patrol Are On The Case For Healthy Back-To-School Brekkies In New Campaign Via Special Pr
Register Lost your password?