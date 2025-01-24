TV Ratings (23/01/2025): Sabalenka Dominates ‘Soulmate’ Showdown As Aussie Singles Absence Hits Viewership

Aussies felt the absence of an Australian presence at The Australian Open last night with both night sessions achieving a total TV national reach of over 2 million but only an average of over 900,000 sticking around.

It was the women who took centre stage last night. Paula Badosa could only shake her head and smile as Aryna Sabalenka blasted a winner past her, setting up match point. With a glance to her box, she seemed to ask, “Can you believe this?”

Facing her good friend and world number one in her first Grand Slam semifinal, Badosa had no answers for the onslaught. Sabalenka powered to a 6-4, 6-2 victory, moving within reach of her third straight Australian Open title—a feat last achieved by Martina Hingis.

Post-match, much of the buzz centered on the pair’s close friendship. They’ve famously called each other “soulmates,” a bond tested in the high-stakes clash.

Their bond survived the battle, with plenty of mutual respect shining through amid the competition. True to form, Sabalenka was seen consoling an emotional Badosa after the match.

“She came to say that she played three semifinals before she won a title. She was very proud of my improvement lately, especially with all I’ve been through,” said Badosa. “I’m really happy. If I have to lose against somebody, of course I want to lose against world number one and against Aryna, and I wish her the best.”