TV Ratings (22/01/2025): De Minaur’s Heartbreaking Defeat Ends Australia’s Singles Title Hopes

2 Min Read
Alex de Minaur is off to a strong start.
Alex de Minaur

The Australian opened enamoured audiences last night with a total TV national reach of 3,174,000 and a national average of 1,418,000 tuning in as Alex De Minaur embarked on his quarter-finals campaign.

Handed the worst draw imaginable, De Minaur looked hesitant from the second he stepped on court. Holding his serve for the first few games, the pressure of playing the world number one quickly got to him as he handed the first set to Jannik Sinner.

It was all downhill from there, the Aussie seemed to falter under the pressure, succumbing to a second and eventually a third set, handing Sinner a 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 win.

Looking dejected after the match, De Minaur told reporters: “It’s pretty tough right now for me to sit here after this defeat and tell you that I believe I can go all the way, but saying that, I do think that there are opportunities out there”.

“If I’m in a different side of the draw, different little section, then who knows?

“I genuinely think I’m going to give myself opportunities, and I don’t think my peak is making quarterfinals in a slam.

“I see other players that have made it further, have made semis, have made finals, and I do believe that I can be amongst them, right? If they have been able to accomplish that, then why not me?”.

De Minaur’s exit signals the end of Australia’s hopes of a singles win in the years tournament. Over on the doubles courts however, two Aussie pairs are set to go head to head in the mixed doubles final tomorrow night. The all Australian final, that will see Olivia Gadecki and John Peers take on John-Patrick Smith and Kim Birrell is bound to do the numbers for the Nine network.

