TV Ratings (21/1/25): Djokovic Advances To Semi-Finals After Stunning Win Against Alcaraz In Day 10 Of AO

Last night, Novak Djokovic put the past few days behind him to top Carlos Alcaraz on Day 10 of the Australian Open (AO), in what one Stan Sports commentator dubbed a “pure tennis masterclass”.

He secured the 4-6 6-4 6-3 6-4 victory after three hours and 37 minutes. The Serbian has booked his place in the semi-final stages of a grand slam for the 50th time.

The tennis action raked in a Total TV National Reach of 2,658,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 1,384,000 for Nine.

Djokovic will take on Alexander Zverev who brushed past American Tommy Paul in four sets in the earlier game.

In the women’s draw, Paula Badosa produced an upset to eliminate Coco Gauff while top seed Arnya Sabalenka overcame a challenge against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to keep her bid for three-straight Australian Open titles alive.

Over on Channel 10, two contestants on Tuesday’s episode of I’m A Celebrity! Get Me Out Of Here had a heart-to-heart that got very real. The episode brought in a Total TV National Reach of 1,175,000.

Reggie Bird brought Matty ‘J’ Johnson to tears with just three words.

Bird, the two-time Big Brother Australia winner, is legally blind. She suffers from retinitis pigmentosa, a rare degenerative eye disease that causes severe vision impairment, and stage two Usher Syndrome, which causes deafness and hearing loss. Doctors have told her that one day soon, she might wake up and not be able to see anything at all.

Matty, who is also a parent to two young kids, asked Reggie what she thinks she’ll miss seeing the most.

“Seeing the kids,” she replied.

Reggie and her husband, Dave Sorenson, have two children, an 18-year-old daughter, Mia, and their 15-year-old son, Lucas.

“I never know when I’ll have my last day when I can see again. That day is going to come, and that is why I am so blessed to be here, to enjoy and see all of this stuff and chuck it in the memory bank, to make the most of it,” she added.

Matty, already on the verge of tears, said “That makes me want to cry”.

The two contestants hugged it out and fans praised them for their raw honesty and emotion.

“BALLING!” one viewer wrote on Instagram. “A sad yet beautiful moment between these two. Matty J has an absolute heart of gold”.

“Reggie always has a way of making you feel what she feels,” posted another viewer.

Over on Seven, the Cricket BBL Qualifier raked in the numbers, with a Total TV National Reach of 1,998,000 and a Total TV National Average Audience of 591,000.

Hobart Hurricanes are one win away from the club’s maiden Big Bash title after holding off a fast-finishing Sydney Sixers outfit in front of a sell-out home crowd at Ninja Stadium.