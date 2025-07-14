Jameson Kicks Off Collingwood Partnership With VIP Game Day Experience

Jameson Irish Whiskey has revealed a VIP game day experience, giving five lucky winners a double pass to watch Collingwood and Brisbane’s top of the table clash at the MCG. Fans will be treated to a Jameson green room viewing space which will include whiskey tastings, a bespoke cocktail menu and VIP hospitality—as well as the opportunity to mingle with former Collingwood players.

Jameson has stepped onto the field with Collingwood FC, recently launching a bold new multi-year partnership. Through collaborations, fan giveaways and game-day celebrations, Jameson is set out to create moments that bring footy fans together.

In addition to the Ponsford Stage takeover, Jameson will activate the MCG’s external concourse and outer bar at all remaining Collingwood home games this season. Fans can expect DJs and live music across both spaces, games like ‘Spin to Win’ and ‘Pass the Footy’ with free merch up for grabs, plus gifts with purchase available at the outer bar for the last two matches.

Diehard Carlton supporter Dan Gorringe (Dan Does Footy) was captured last week proudly wearing a Collingwood jersey. This is a massive deal as his beloved Carlton is a 133-year-old rival of the Magpies. Pictured in the guernsey in the Jameson outer bar at the MCG, Gorringe has since posted on his account claiming “it’s AI”— but the video, posted across popular footy accounts and accumulating thousands of shares, seems to tell a different story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cench (@cenchfooty)

Applications are now open to win the game day experience.