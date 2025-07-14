Inside Mat Baxter, Mark Britt & Karima Asaad’s Vision & Visuals For ‘Punk’ Healthcare

Anything can be punk, even personalised healthcare. So says TMRW, a new digital healthcare brand with ambitions to transform the wellness model from the typical one-size-fits-all GP visit to a holistic experience that aims to get at the root cause of illnesses.

TMRW was founded by Mark Britt, ex-CEO of iflix and Nine, Mat Baxter, ex-CEO of Mutinex and Huge and multi-hyphenate creative Karima Asaad. Sydney-based creative agency Today The Brave is helping out, too.

The brand operates as a digital health clinic, tapping longevity specialists (who advise on ways to lower your biological age but apparently differ from regular doctors in a number of key ways), regular GPs, DNA specialists, dieticians, nutritionists and naturopaths to provide wellness support and “create long-term goals for individuals based on a comprehensive understanding of the customer’s biology,” Britt said.

“Many people’s experience with a GP is being shuttled through a clinic in 12 minutes before being prescribed medication without the chance to properly understand what is happening. Unprescribed medication to deal with symptoms without spending the time to understand the root cause. Patients often report not feeling seen or heard,” Asaad said.

“We work with patients to help them close the loop – to understand the impact of their treatment and track their biomarkers over time. Shifting data into information and knowledge to create brighter tomorrows,” Asaad added.

That’s where the idea of ‘punk’ comes in. It’s a concept that might not seem intuitively connected to the healthcare space, yet is closely aligned with TMRW’s mission.

“Punk is something that exists in deliberate opposition to the dominant norm – TMRW is everything that traditional healthcare is not. We’re challenging with deep thought and purpose against generic care that treats every patient as an average and not as an individual,” Asaad said.

Challenging the dominant norm is reflected in the brand’s look, which deliberately differentiates itself from generic healthcare branding.

“TMRW came to us with one ambition: make us scared. Together, we set out to dismantle the soft, pastel-washed world of wellness to design something that actually feels alive. No more artificial perfection, no more influencers doing breathwork on beige sofas. We designed a brand and experience that’s bold, layered, and unapologetically human: editorial typography with teeth, vibrant colour, rich textures, and photography that captures real people actually living – not just floating through some algorithm-approved version of health,” Today The Brave head of design Ethan Hsu said.

While the brand’s aesthetic feel is youthful and reflects its ‘punk’ approach, it has a particular interest in providing healthcare to people aged 35-55, “whose health is becoming more complex with age,” Asaad added.

“Many of them have spent too long focusing on other priorities, whether it’s work or kids, and haven’t had the opportunity to prioritise themselves. We’re here to support them.

“We’ve identified over eight million people in Australia ready to embrace digital healthcare and expressed interest in taking control of their own health”.

The move is in line with other industries relying on the digital space to meet younger buyers, such as Gen Z, where they are.

TMRW harnesses AI to analyse data, identify patterns between symptoms and allow clinicians to spend more time with patients.

“Real empowerment of customers requires honesty about what it takes to understand the human systems and what action is going to be required for them to take control of their own health,” she added.

“Healthcare is, in many respects, a broken category. The participants have collectively chosen to flatten the landscape and settle into marketing that is so safe that it borders on dishonest. Human biology is complex and hard. A single pill or a cream is not going to solve all of your problems. It requires time, focus, and support from multiple experts,” Asaad added.

Asaad lead the strategy for the campaign, tapping VIP customers rather than opting for stock imagery.

These customers have provided the TMRW team with feedback on tools, systems and processes to build the brand alongside its customers.

“We are consciously choosing real people rather than models because authenticity is at the core of what we’re doing,” Asaad added.

As TMRW finds its footing in the healthcare space, adland would do good to keep an eye out for how customers respond to a brand that promises to challenge the dominant norm.