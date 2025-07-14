Engine Appoints Khemistry’s François Hafner As General Manager

Engine has appointed François Hafner as general manager, who was most recently client service director at Khemistry.

With more than 10 years of experience across Australia and the UK, Hafner has worked across FMCG, luxury, energy, government, and not-for-profit, with clients including Audi, AGL, Heinz, The Lott, Hugo Boss, and the Queensland Government; he was the force behind Audi’s “Clowns” campaign.

“When I first met Franc, I knew he was our kind. I walked away energised and realised immediately how big an impact he’d have on the business. He’s a big thinker with a global viewpoint. Super hungry, deeply invested in the creative product and knows his best years are ahead of him,” Engine managing director, Tim Weger said.

“An exciting proposition for an agency on a relentless pursuit to make tomorrow better than today. It was an easy decision to create space for him,” Weger added.

Hafner’s appointment follows the agency’s Bravehearts campaign and the recent hire of creative Joe Hawkins.

“I’ve admired Engine from afar for a few years, and the recent Bravehearts campaign really made me sit up and take notice. It’s the kind of powerful, purposeful work that we all want to be a part of. The kind of work you don’t see every day,” Hafner said.

“When I met Tim, I felt the ambition he has for the future of his agency. That’s something you can’t help but want to be part of. Having spent a few days with the team, it’s clear the talent, smarts and camaraderie are here in spades. I’m excited to help build on that momentum and the amazing history of an agency with 25 years of independent, Brissy heritage,” Hafner added.