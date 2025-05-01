TV Ratings (30/04/2025): The Hundred With Andy Lee Takes Prime Spot

Last night, it was channel Nine that did the numbers, from Tipping Point Australia all the way through prime time, taking four of the top five spots.

The Hundred with Andy Lee thrived reaching 1,581,000 viewers, and 696,000 viewers sticking around to watch Andy Lee, his panel of comedians, and 100 zoom guests to get to the bottom of big questions.

Seven News was the top rating show of the evening reaching 2,182,000 viewers to Nine News’ 2,052,000.

Jeremy Clarkson was the favourite for Channel Seven with his hit show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire UK, an intense game show where contestants compete for the top prize of one million pounds.

Over on 10 and MasterChef was their most popular show with 633,000 viewers watching the cooking show for the duration.