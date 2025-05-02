TV Ratings (1/5/25): Blues Bash Maroons As Women’s Origin Outscores AFL In Prime-Time Ratings Win

In a clear win for women’s sport — and the network that backed it — Nine’s exclusive broadcast of Game I of the Women’s State of Origin outshone Seven’s primetime AFL clash between Essendon and North Melbourne in the TV ratings battle.

With no Foxtel or Kayo coverage to split the audience, Nine’s total TV national reach of 2,009,000 and average of 927,000 for the Origin opener offered a clean and compelling result: viewers tuned in en masse to see the NSW Blues take on Queensland in a fierce and fast-paced contest, proving once again that the appetite for elite women’s sport is anything but niche.

Meanwhile, Seven’s AFL broadcast — despite featuring two Victorian clubs in a traditional Friday night slot — couldn’t match the pull of Origin with a total TV national reach of 1,381,000 and an average of 455,000.

The numbers not only reflect growing momentum behind women’s sport but suggest that marquee events, when given prime billing, will deliver audiences regardless of gender.

Nine may have won the battle of Thursday night footy but it was NSW Blues that truly wore the crown last night. NSW stormed home in front of a record crowd of 26,022 at Lang Park to defeat Queensland 32-12 in Game I of the Women’s State of Origin.

After holding a narrow 14-12 lead at halftime, the Blues dominated the second half, shutting out the Maroons while piling on four unanswered tries.

With the forwards laying a powerful platform through the middle, debutant prop Elle Johnston made a game-changing impact off the bench, scoring one try and helping set up another with her powerful runs. Captain Isabelle Kelly was named player of the match, proving unstoppable down the left edge and capping her performance with a try.