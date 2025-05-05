NewsletterTV Ratings

Weekend TV Ratings: Albo Wins The Hearts Of Aussies In Election Landslide & Panthers Get Their Groove Back In NRL Magic Round

It was a big weekend for voters and NRL fans alike- Anthony Albanese won the hearts of Aussie voters in a federal election landslide and the Panthers celebrated a 32-8 victory over the Broncos.

As Aussies tuned in at home or the local pub with a cold beer in hand, millions of views amassed across ABC, Nine and Seven.

Labor’s landslide victory will see Anthony Albanese extend his majority in the House of Representatives.

“Today, the Australian people have voted for Australian values: for fairness, aspiration and opportunity for all; for the strength to show courage in adversity and kindness to those in need,” Albanese said as he addressed the nation.

Coalition leader Peter Dutton, who lost his own seat of 24 years, said he accepted “full responsibility” for his party’s loss and apologised to his MPs.

It was a night of mixed fortunes for independents and the Greens, despite the surge in third-party votes.

Voting will take days, if not weeks, to determine the final composition of the parliament.

The teal independents, having swept through Liberal heartlands in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth three years ago, look set to hold their seats, with the possibility of new community independents joining their ranks.

In the ACT seat of Bean, there was a thin margin between independent Jessie Price and Labor’s David Smith, who could be the government’s only casualty.

Antony Green crunched the numbers for the final time on Saturday, after announcing his retirement from the role following more than three decades of elections.

 

On Sunday, the Penrith Panthers and the Brisbane Broncos highlighted day three of the NRL Magic Round, reaching a Total TV National Reach of 1,376,000 on Nine. In the 2023 NRL grand final rematch, the Panthers led by their halfback Nathan Cleary downed the Brisbane side 32-8, to get their terrible start to the season back on track. Penrith fans were treated to a carbon copy of the match-winning Cleary try in the 2023 grand final rematch, when on Sunday, he crossed in near identical fashion on the stroke of half-time.

By Fredrika Stigell
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

