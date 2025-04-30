TV Ratings (29/04/2025): MAFS Star’s $200,000 Dreams Shattered

Coming off the back of a successful debut, The Floor once again did the numbers for Nine last night with a total TV national reach of 2,124,000 and a national average of 1,144,000 – putting it in second overall and first among the non-news programs.

Last night, it was a familiar Nine star that set their sights on the grand prize of $200,000. MAFS star Jules Robinson took to The Floor Arena and had her dreams shattered in less than a minute, coming up against Sheena on the topic of “babies”.

As a Mum of two, Jules was confident she could defend her category but her dreams quickly faded as Sheena took the advantage and she was eliminated from the competition.

“It is really hard. You think it’s going to be really easy and then your mind it just….,” Jules told Nine in her exit interview. “It was a very close game. I was so, so close to winning”.

“But what can I say I do have baby brain, I’ve got a fresh baby. My mind just went blank, it went absolutely blank.”

Over on Seven, it was Farmer Wants A Wife that did the numbers with a total TV national reach of 1,646,000 and a national average of 848,000. Emotions ran high when Farmer Thomas was caught off guard by Claire’s unexpected decision to leave the farm, calling it a “bombshell.”

“I’m a little bit disappointed, to be honest. Claire is an amazing human,” he said. “Yeah, I’m pretty hurt. I caught feelings pretty quickly. In the back of my mind, I knew I was going to get hurt.”