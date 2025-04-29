NewsletterTV Ratings

TV Ratings (28/04/2025): The Floor Enters The Ratings Arena, Delivering Impressive Debut

Aimee Edwards
All eyes were on Channel Nine last night as the network launched The Floor to an incredibly receptive audience. The launch beat even Nine’s own News in terms of reach, with 2,222,000 viewers tuning in, and fell just below Seven’s news, which achieved a total TV national reach of 2,301,000.

On average, viewers seemed to largely stick with the program, with a national average of 1,171,000, placing it third for the night and first among non-news programs.

The global sensation trivia game, announced at Nine’s upfronts last year and hosted by Nine favourite Rodger Corser, is a fast-paced battle of brains. In a giant arena, 81 contestants will chase a life-changing prize of $200,000.

Since launching in the Netherlands in 2023, The Floor has taken the world by storm, captivating audiences in over 15 countries, including the USA, France, Spain, and Germany.

The stakes were high as Australia finally got its turn to step into The Floor arena. Three players had already won their duels and decided to play it safe and return to the floor, but Shawna, a 23-year-old admin officer from Queensland, was ready to take a risk, delivering the first head-to-head second duel of the series.

Competing head to head with Georgia, a 28-year-old fashion account manager from New South Wales, in Georgia’s area of expertise —bands —Shawna’s risk didn’t pay off, and she lost the duel.

“It’s tough out here, once you’ve missed one, the pressure starts to mount,” Rodger said.

 

