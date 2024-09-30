TV Ratings (29/09/2024): Maddy & Charlotte Paint A Target On Their Backs With Bathroom Win

Winning bathroom week may have earned Maddy and Charlotte a cool $10,000 prize and a boost in confidence, but it’s also left them at the centre of The Block’s drama.

The pair’s white and green bathroom, praised by Shaynna Blaze for its “classic simplicity,” may not have been the most memorable of the bunch, but the judges loved the minimalist approach enough to give them the win.

Cue the awkward applause—or lack thereof—from the other contestants, with Kylie and Brad visibly unimpressed, sparking a wave of tension.

Brad, usually the silent type, found his voice to declare that Maddy and Charlotte had rubbed them the wrong way, while Kylie fumed that the competition was “rigged.” Their frustration stemmed from the sisters’ previous experience in house flipping, a fact they had downplayed, further fueling the animosity. Maddy, on the other hand, was left wondering why the pair couldn’t even crack a smile, asking, “What have I done?” Charlotte cheekily questioned if losing every week was the only way to make friends.

Despite the drama, the rest of the contestants soldiered on. Ricky and Haydn impressed the judges with their butter-yellow sink, scoring second place and a pat on the back from Darren Palmer for embracing their playful style. Meanwhile, Marty Fox was left confused by Courtney and Grant’s optical illusion tiles, while Kylie and Brad’s ensuite made a surprising comeback after their first bathroom flop. In true The Block fashion, the week wrapped up with plenty of design wins, a few missteps, and one big question: will Maddy and Charlotte’s success continue, or will the growing tension paint an even bigger target on their backs?

All the drama did the numbers for the Nine Network, raking in a total TV national reach of 2,413,000 and winning the night overall.

Over on Seven, it was The Voice that did the numbers, achieving a total TV national reach of 2,321,000, falling just behind The Block.

Over the weekend, it was all about the AFL, with the Grand Final on Network Seven raking the biggest TV audience of 2024.