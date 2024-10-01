TV Ratings (30/09/2024): The Block Bullying Ringleader Under Fire

It was The Block that did the numbers last night as the season took an unexpected turn with Maddy and Charlotte finding themselves at the centre of a bullying controversy.

Despite their efforts to remain kind and positive, they’ve been met with hostility from the other contestants. Viewers have admitted to shedding tears watching the drama unfold, especially as the girls continue to be frozen out by their fellow contestants. The animosity towards Maddy and Charlotte has persisted, with no sign of a resolution in sight, leaving fans wondering why such treatment is being tolerated on the show.

Leading the charge in this cold-shouldered approach is fellow contestant Kylie, who has faced criticism from viewers for her treatment of the girls. Week after week, Kylie chipped away at Maddy and Charlotte’s confidence, and the tension reached a peak when Kylie and Brad refused to clap for the girls after their win. The lack of sportsmanship further highlighted the divide between the teams. In a particularly disheartening moment, Maddy even offered to make Kylie a toasted sandwich, but her kindness was rejected.

Maddy’s distress was evident in Monday night’s episode when she tearfully confided in the cameras about how uncomfortable she felt. “I just felt very, very uncomfortable,” she said, reflecting on the exclusion she’s been enduring.

While Kylie admitted to being “too old and too tired” to make the effort to include the girls, viewers were quick to point out the hypocrisy. Fans took to social media to express their outrage, calling Kylie a bully and questioning the show’s producers for allowing such behaviour to continue unchecked.

“Babe, you really need to hold a mirror up to yourself and ask yourself why you are so spiteful towards the girls. It’s really not a good look, it’s actually really poor form and sportsmanship. The girls aren’t responsible for Jesse and Paige leaving,” one social media user said.

“They say ‘we don’t even know these girls’ but honestly they have put 0 effort into talking to them. They actually need to grow up, disappointing to watch them treat the girls with such little respect,” another said.

“For Brad to say that the girls are the most hated pair on The Block, get a mirror out mate,” a third said.

Fortunately, Maddy and Charlotte have found some solace in the support of former contestants Eliza and Liberty, who have become their lifeline during the rough patch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Block (@theblock)

After a much-needed day of pampering, the girls returned to the site, but Maddy broke down, heartbroken over how her Block experience has turned out.

“I feel quite alone when it comes to the other contestants,” Maddy said.

All the drama may have broken some contestants, but it certainly didn’t break the Nine Network, who achieved a total TV national reach of 1,945,000 during the episode.

On Seven, My Kitchen Rules was its top-rater, with a national TV reach of 1,613,000 viewers as contestants Simone and Viviana made history. The duo achieved the highest score in the show’s 14-year run, earning an astonishing 104 out of 110 points, including a near-perfect 58 out of 60 from judges Manu Feildel and Colin Fassnidge. After a previous misstep with dessert, the best friends and modern Italian cooks returned to the competition with precision, innovation, and refined technique, far surpassing their expectations.

Their menu started with a bold reimagining of Beef Tartare, featuring Crumbed Yolk and Crostini, where they substituted lasagne sheets for bread and added apples to the tartare, impressing the judges. Manu, a fan of classic French cuisine, was blown away, asking why he hadn’t thought of the apple addition before.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MKR (@mykitchenrules)

The main course, Prawn and Potato Ravioli with Prawn Bisque, created by Simone, was the evening’s highlight, with Manu calling it the “best dish” in the history of the show. Despite initial doubts about the use of potato in the ravioli, Manu quickly praised the dish’s ingenuity, admitting his envy of Simone’s pasta-making skills.