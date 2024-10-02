TV Ratings (02/10/2024): Janey & Maddie’s MKR Royal Feast Fails To Reign Supreme

My Kitchen Rules won the night among the non-news programs last night with a total TV national reach of 1,705,000 and a total TV national average audience of 937,000 for the Seven Network.

The night started with high hopes as Janey and Maddie aimed to deliver the “royal treatment” with their Seared Scallops with Citrus Beurre Blanc and Capers as the entrée. Judge Colin Fassnidge praised their effort but noted the scallops were undercooked, which significantly dampened the dish’s potential. Manu Feildel echoed these sentiments, leaving the duo off to a rocky start with a total score of 11/20 for their first course. Colin’s advice to focus on flavour rather than presentation foreshadowed the issues that would plague the rest of the evening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MKR (@mykitchenrules)

For their main course, the duo served Duck Breast with Beetroot and Cherry Sauce, hoping to win back favour with the judges. While both Colin and Manu agreed that the duck breast was well cooked, the overall dish failed to come together cohesively. Colin appreciated the earthy flavours of the beetroot, but Manu critiqued the lack of balance, recommending that the duck be removed from the bone for crispier skin. With neither judge fully impressed, the dish earned a score of 12/20, further cementing their struggle to stand out.

Their final attempt to redeem the night came with dessert: Liquorice Ice Cream with Macaron Shells and Raspberry Coulis. This dish became the highlight of the night, with Colin calling the ice cream “absolutely delicious” and awarding it a standout score of 8/10. However, even with this bright spot, their total dessert score of 14/20 wasn’t enough to lift them out of last place.

Adding to the tension was rival contestant Lawrence, who attended the dinner solo due to his partner Hannah’s illness. Lawrence’s harsh critiques throughout the night raised eyebrows, with both Colin and Manu questioning whether his judgment was biased by personal feelings rather than impartial taste. His biting commentary brought additional drama to the evening, casting a shadow over Janey and Maddie’s already strained performance.

After the judges’ scores were revealed, Maddie expressed frustration, feeling that their effort wasn’t somewhat reflected in the numbers. “I feel like what we delivered really isn’t reflected in that score. Now, we definitely understand what everyone’s been through,” she said. Despite their disappointment, Janey remained optimistic, turning to her daughter with encouragement: “We’ll live to fight another day, won’t we, darling?”

Over on Ten , it was Taskmaster who did the numbers as five comedian contestants geared up for Taskmaster glory. They brought in the cheekiest item, built a wall with big balls, filmed an emotional drone scene, and hid ten road cones. The usual chaos brought in a total TV national reach of 902,000 and a total TV national average audience of 419,000.