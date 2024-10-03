TV Ratings (02/10/2024): Teams Suffer As Rumours Swirl Around Delayed Tradie Payments

Last nights episode of The Block might have done the numbers for Nine but it has raised some serious questions about whether the show is paying its tradespeople on time.

The issue came to a head last night when Ricky and Haydn’s landscaper abruptly quit, citing concerns about payment. The landscaper had already voiced his worries, drafting up contracts to ensure he and his team would be paid promptly. He later revealed that word had spread among local tradies that The Block doesn’t always settle its bills, making many hesitant to take on work for the show.

This reputation reportedly stems from past incidents, notably involving contestants Courtney and Grant, who refused to pay a local glazier after a measurement mistake on their part. This refusal has reportedly made its way through the local trade community, causing distrust and scepticism about whether the show ensures proper payment for its workers.

Ricky said that several other tradespeople have been reluctant to sign on for The Block due to these rumors, which have directly affected their ability to complete their projects on time.

“It’s given us a reputation,” Ricky said. “It got worse for us because we lost our landscaper. He brought up that The Block has a reputation of not paying its bills. That’s the chat, word spreads.”

Scott Cam and Shelley Craft were both taken aback by the extent of the issue, with Scott admitting that he and Shelley, as the faces of the show, are likely to be blamed for any financial disputes. Scott is devastated, acknowledging that this growing distrust could damage the show’s ability to secure local tradespeople in the future.

“I’m devastated,” Scott said. “We’re the faces of it, Shelley, you and I, and people will blame us.”

Ricky and Haydn, already stressed by the impending deadline for their outdoor project, are left scrambling to find a new landscaper before it’s too late.

All the controversy might sit as a stain on The Block’s reputation but was a winner for Nine with a total TV national reach of 1,825,000 and a total TV national audience of 993,000 – ranking the show in first among the non-news programs.