TV Ratings (26/09/24): Home & Away Wins A Quiet Night Of TV As Aussies Feel The Loss Of Thursday Night Footy

1 Min Read

Aussie homes felt the loss of Thursday night footy last night, with viewership down across the board. 

Ultimately, it was Home & Away that won the night among the non-news programs, with a total TV national reach of 1,415,000 for the Seven Network.

Over on Nine, A Current Affair dominated the 7.00 pm timeslot across the 5 City Metro with Total People and in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. It registered a National Total TV Reach of 1.395 million and a Total TV National Audience of 940,000.

Tipping Point also did the numbers for the network registering a National Total TV Reach of 1.134 million and a Total TV National Audience of 611,000, lifting the timeslot by 32.1% when compared to the same day last year.

RBT dominated the 7.30pm timeslot in Sydney and Brisbane with Total People. It achieved a National Total TV Reach of 740,000, a Total TV National Audience of 340,000 and a BVOD audience of 31,000.

