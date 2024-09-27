TV Ratings (26/09/24): Home & Away Wins A Quiet Night Of TV As Aussies Feel The Loss Of Thursday Night Footy

Aussie homes felt the loss of Thursday night footy last night, with viewership down across the board.

Ultimately, it was Home & Away that won the night among the non-news programs, with a total TV national reach of 1,415,000 for the Seven Network.

Over on Nine, A Current Affair dominated the 7.00 pm timeslot across the 5 City Metro with Total People and in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. It registered a National Total TV Reach of 1.395 million and a Total TV National Audience of 940,000.

Tipping Point also did the numbers for the network registering a National Total TV Reach of 1.134 million and a Total TV National Audience of 611,000, lifting the timeslot by 32.1% when compared to the same day last year.

RBT dominated the 7.30pm timeslot in Sydney and Brisbane with Total People. It achieved a National Total TV Reach of 740,000, a Total TV National Audience of 340,000 and a BVOD audience of 31,000.